MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Victory Project needs basics

“We give our students a place to belong,” says Bush. “We show up for them day after day and give them a place where they find brotherhood and a support system that motivates them to change their behavior.

“And we know our approach works. We recently did a study with Flyer Consulting from the University of Dayton, and our students had better math and reading proficiency, better school attendance and a better graduation rate than their public-school peers not enrolled in our program. By showing up for our students with authenticity in a consistent way, we have the opportunity to really make a difference for Dayton’s youth.”

Victory Project students work with business mentors to manage two micro-enterprises -- Victory Landscape Management, LLC, and Victory Improvement Projects.

Family dinners are a staple for students at the Victory Project. The organization serves dinner five nights a week as part of its effort to provide a safe, consistent family environment for students. Victory Project students work with business mentors to manage two micro-enterprises: Victory Landscape Management, LLC, and Victory Improvement Projects. Students learn real-world business experiences, individual financial responsibility and the value of hard work while building their employment history.

Volunteers are at the heart of the project. Haji Dunn, for example, has been volunteering for three years with the VP small business, leading and teaching crews of students. He also coaches the recreation league basketball team.

Haji Dunn talks to a group of Victory Project students. He has been a volunteer with the organization for three years.

“I enjoy volunteering at VP because the vision and its execution is undoubtedly going to lead to lasting change for the individual young men and our collective community,” Dunn says. “These young men accept the challenge to grow in every aspect of their lives. Their reward for accepting this challenge and upholding these standards is to work, earn some money, and be active contributors to their community. The coolest thing is that VP’s vision is iterative and has the potential to affect positive, generational change across our nation.”

Make a Difference readers and community members can help provide Victory Project with materials that support the students spending time at VP, Items like boxed snacks, office supplies and more.

Here’s what they can use:

Boxed snacks (granola bars, breakfast bars)

Cases of bottled water

Printer paper

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Clorox wipes

White 2-inch binders

Carpet freshener

Kroger gift cards

Amazon gift cards

Donations may be dropped off from 1-7 p.m. Monday to Friday, at Victory Project, 409 Troy Street, Dayton. Additional items and ways to support Victory Project can be found at: http://www.victoryproject.org/help-out/

The project is always in need of tutors from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesdays; mentors and chaperones any weekday afternoon or evening; administration assistance weekday afternoon or evenings and small business volunteers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. All positions require background checks and interviews. Depending on the role, volunteers shadow a staff member or other volunteers to become acclimated.

Victory Project is funded solely through private contributions and doesn’t accept government funding. To financially support Victory Project, visit victoryproject.org or mail a check to Victory Project, c/o Monnie Bush, 409 Troy Street, Dayton, Ohio 45404.

