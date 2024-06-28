Masquerage, a popular annual fundraiser in Dayton, discontinued after 24 years

In a June 27 statement to supporters, Rob DuVall, Director of Events for Equitas Health, shared the “very difficult decision to discontinue Masquerage moving forward.”

“As we bid farewell to Masquerage, we do so with immense gratitude and pride,”DuVall stated. “The legacy of Masquerage will live on in the lives touched and the difference it has made. Your contributions and support have been the backbone of Masquerage allowing Equitas Health to raise awareness and provide a safe place for all has made a significant impact in our Dayton community. Your belief in our Equitas Health’s mission to be the gateway to good health for those at risk of or affected by HIV; for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) community; and for those seeking a welcoming healthcare home, has been the a great source of pride.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

An elaborately entertaining and deco costume party uniquely themed every year, Masquerage enticed patrons with music, dancing, food, a silent auction, and special performances. This year’s event was scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Dayton Arcade.

Explore 10 great things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

More than $1.5 million has been raised to support its prevention and education programs since Masquerage’s inception in 2002.

“Thank you again for your unwavering support and commitment,” DuVall said. “Your dedication has been truly remarkable, and we are forever grateful for the role you have played in making Masquerage a monumental success.”