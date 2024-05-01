May the 4th be with you: Yellow Cab Tavern to host drag brunch on Star Wars Day

BreakingNews
By Alex Cutler
18 minutes ago
Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton will be hosting a special 18 and older drag brunch to celebrate the Star Wars franchise.

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, a selection of drag queens from across the area will be performing, led by Dayton’s own Scarlett Moon. Other performers include Amaya Sexton, Isabella Summers and Marissa Von Tease.

Tickets for the event are $15, with $3 from each ticket going to the animal rescue service Rescue Haven. Tickets are general admission and include a photo opportunity with the entertainers. Drinks and food, catered by Pizza Bandit and Eat the Rich, will be available to purchase.

Doors will open for the event at 11 a.m.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character, as there will be a costume contest at the event.

Confetti, silly string and other similar items are not allowed at this event. Those who disobey this rule will be charged with a $200 cleaning fee.

May 4 has been chosen as Star Wars Day because of the date sounding similar to the line from the films “May the Force be with You.” Recently, fans have also started celebrating the dark side of Star Wars the next day. This holiday is known as “Revenge of the Fifth,” after the third (or sixth, depending on how you count it) Star Wars movie “Revenge of the Sith.”

How to go

What: Star Wars Drag Brunch

When: 11 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

Price: $15

More info: .eventbrite.com/e/star-wars-drag-brunch-at-yellow-cab-tavern-tickets-876380757437

