Memorial service set for former Muse Machine executive director

“Thank you for your support and care as we remember Lorna Dawes’s impactful life and legacy,” said Muse Machine Executive Director Ruth Reveal in an e-mail to Muse friends. “Lorna’s family invites anyone who has photos, etc. of Lorna to bring those to share and reminisce at the reception after the service.”

The Dayton arts advocate served as executive director of the Muse Machine from 1994-2002. She died Nov. 30, 2024 at age 89.

Dawes was born June 22, 1935 in Jefferson, Iowa. She grew up in Paton, a small town in western Iowa, and in the 1970s, she completed her bachelor’s degree, exploring her interests in English, education and child development. She also began her second marriage to Preston Dawes, who would be her partner for 43 years.

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Her impact at Wright State University is also significant. Her obituary notes she administered the University Artist Series and Madrigal Dinners in addition to her involvement at the regional, state, and national levels with the Association of College Unions International, the Association of Performing Arts Presenters, the Midwest Regional Arts Conference, the Ohio Arts Council and the Ohio Arts Presenters Network.

She served as the director of the Wright State University Center from 1981-1992. She was instrumental in planning the renovation and expansion of the physical education buildings into the WSU Student Union.

Thirty years ago, she was honored by the establishment of the Wright State Lorna G. Dawes Achievement Award, which continues to support recognition of excellence shown by undergraduate and graduate students. In later years, she reaffirmed her commitment to Wright State as a member of the WSU Foundation Board.

After retiring from Wright State and Muse Machine, Dawes came out of retirement again to act as interim director for the Overfield School in Troy. She particularly loved championing the public radio station WDPR and was a valued and active member of the Rotary Cub of Dayton. She was also known for her culinary skills, especially her lemon cakes, cheesecakes, and soups, as well as her elegant dinner parties.

She is survived by her daughter Laura Anderson Jett and granddaughter Rebekah; son Fredrik Scot Anderson and his son Bret; stepson Mark Dawes, his wife Nancy, and their children Stephanie and Sam, great-grandson William; stepson Tim Dawes, his wife Lisa, and their children Liv and Jack; and stepson Dave Dawes, his wife Patty.

She was predeceased by her husband Preston Dawes in 2016, her father Ronald Swain in 1992, and her mother Esther Mae Claus Swain in 1972.

Donations in Lorna Dawes’ name can be made to the Muse Machine through musemachine.com/donate or by sending a check to Muse Machine, 126 North Main St., Suite 310, Dayton, OH 45402. Alternatively, donations in her name can be made to the Wright State University Lorna G. Dawes Achievement Award at wright.edu/give/dawesachivementaward.