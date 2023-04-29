Miami Valley Nonprofit Collaborative serves ‘those who serve others’

As we all know, in recent years the nonprofit sector has been significantly challenged by the pandemic and inflation – all at a time when community members most need the services nonprofits provide.
Today, we’re introducing a nonprofit organization that aims to help build the effectiveness of other area nonprofits. The group is Miami Valley Nonprofit Collaborative and was founded in 2015 by Jenny Warner who serves as executive director.
“Through high quality, yet affordable and accessible training, MVNC offers opportunities for area nonprofits to connect, share experiences, learn together, develop leadership skills, and explore partnerships,” Warner explains. ”We believe that stronger nonprofits make a stronger community. We serve all levels of nonprofit professionals and board members.”
According to Warner, since 2015 MVNC has delivered over 5,000 professional training experiences to nonprofit professionals from over 500 area nonprofits in the Greater Dayton region, including faith-based organizations and churches, government agencies and educational institutions and start-ups.
“There’s great training out there, but most of it is not affordable for a non-profit budget,” says Warner. “That’s why we exist. Our registration fees range between $15-$50 for a half day workshop.” The sessions are held at the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center in downtown Dayton.
MVNC training programs focus on three key elements critical to the success of a healthy, sustainable nonprofit organization:
- Operational Issues such as strategic planning and financial stability
- Leadership Development for individual development and team effectiveness
- Trending Issues such as building Inclusive leadership skills
Warner says this year’s offerings are bigger and better than ever. “Through partnerships with experienced, credentialed facilitators and consultants, we provide high quality training to nonprofits,” she says.
Emily Eck, executive director of Northmont FISH, says learning through the Collaborative has made all the difference for her in terms of leadership. “I love MVNC, " she reports. “It is definitely worth the time and financial resources every single time!”
Among the organizations that have benefited from MVNC’s programming are Brigid’s Path, Shoes for the Shoeless, Crayons to Classrooms and Catholic Social Services. Christy Mauch, VP of Operations with the Better Business Bureau and MVNC’s Board Chair, says that the Better Business Bureau has been a founding partner with the MVNC since its inception.
Here are some of the items that the organization can use for its training sessions:
- File folders – manila or multi-colored
- Copy paper for printing handouts
- Printable tent cards
- Pads of lined writing paper
- Pens
- Mechanical pencils
- Chisel tip large Markers
- Boxes of breakfast bars
- Snack packs – nuts, nut mixes, crackers
All donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Better Business Bureau offices, 15 W 4th St., Ste. 300, Dayton, OH 45402, or contact info@mvnonprofitcollaborative.org to make arrangements. A general donation will also greatly help MVNC continue to help strengthen the nonprofit community. www.mvnonprofitcollaborative.org/donate
You can read more about the organization on the website at www.mvnonprofitcollaborative.org or on social media on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
If your non-profit would like more information on the programming provided by MVNC, contact Warner at 937-477-2438 or email: info@MVnonprofitcollaborative.org
