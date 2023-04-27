Event space opens in West Carrollton featuring golf simulator, arcade games

Flyer Lie Golf (FLG), a golf improvement center and event space, is now open in West Carrollton.
“We are excited to be a part of the West Carrollton Community and the Planned Urban Development,” said owner Brian Troll. “FLG is a fun and intimate space for people to gather, celebrate, play games, and watch your favorite sports team.”
The space, located at 29 N. Elm St., features a Foresight Golf Simulator, pool table, arcade games, Nintendo Switch, darts and TVs.
According to a FLG press release, the space is perfect for small parties and events. A private party room is available for rent up to 30 guests for $100 per hour.
In addition, anyone interested in playing golf via the golf simulator can play for $40 per hour with up six people. Flyer Lie Golf also says coaches are available for guests who need help with their golf game or club fitting.
Troll has taught and coached golf for 15 years. He also brings 10 years of experience as a certified golf coach and director of club fitting from Golftec.
Flyer Lie Golf is open for reservations only at this time, the release said. For more information, visit Flyer Lie Golf’s Facebook page or call 740-360-2076.
