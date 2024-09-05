Monster Mash event at Darke County Fairgrounds includes food truck rally

“Celebrating and supporting local, small businesses here in Darke County will help grow our local economy and keep these entrepreneurs busy for years to come,” said the rally’s organizer, Darke County event planner the Promoter. “We hope you can join us for a great day with your family by enjoying the large selection of amazing food, great vendors and family friendly activities planned throughout the day.”

The monster trucks performances will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each show will feature five trucks competing in side-by-side racing, freestyle and a wheelie competition. The trucks slated to appear include American Scout, Country Strong and Funky Monkey.

Grandstand tickets for the shows are $15, track bleacher tickets are $17, red grandstand tickets are $18 and box tickets are $20. Children’s tickets are $5 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Children under the age of three get in free, if seated on a parent’s lap. Tickets may be purchase online or in person.

Included in the price of admission is the Pit Pass Party, which starts at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. During the party, guests can get up close to the monster trucks and meet the drivers. There will also be photo opportunities with the trucks and autograph signing.

From 2-7 p.m., Ro-Da-O-Farm will also be offering horse-drawn wagon rides for families.

The food trucks will be located outside the stadium, with trucks such as Badge’s BBQ, Buckeye Burgers, Kona Ice, Homestead Spud and more in attendance.

Local craft vendors will also be selling their wares until 7 p.m. at the outdoor vendor market.

Parking for this event is $5, with the proceeds going to Solid Rock Apostolic Church in Bradford.

How to go

What: Darke County Monster Mash and Food Truck Rally

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 14

Location: Darke County Fairgrounds: 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

More info: Facebook or 937-548-5044