More than 300 local performers and artists will be at free Art In the City event

By Alex Cutler
0 minutes ago
Across downtown Dayton, art of all mediums will be celebrated at the annual Art in the City event.

The Aug. 3 festival is part of the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s “Summer in the City” series. There will be live performances, art on display, food trucks and activities for all ages.

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

According to the Downtown Dayton Partnership, more than 300 local artists are participating. That include painters, dancers, musicians, sculptors and more.

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

Businesses across downtown Dayton will take part with unique activities. The International Peace Museum at 10 N. Ludlow St. is hosting instrumental and spoken word performances throughout the day. Featured artists include Bettina Solas and Amanda Roberts.

Courthouse Square at 23 N. Main St. will host food trucks, face painting and live performances during the event. Child-friendly activities and live music will also be offered at the Levitt Pavilion, located at 134 S. Main St.

Guests also have the chance to see a special Human Race Theatre Company pop-up show at various locations downtown.

A full schedule and map for the event can be found on the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

How to go

What: Art in the City

When: 1-7 p.m. Aug. 3

Location: Across Downtown Dayton

More info: 937-224-1518 or downtowndayton.org

