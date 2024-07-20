Dayton Greek Festival returns in September with full event

The Dayton Greek Festival will be in full effect this year after organizers were forced to cancel last year due to infrastructure updates at the church.

“We want to welcome (the community) with open arms and let them know that we missed them.” said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager for the festival. “We are excited to be back in full effect.”

Held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church from Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8, the festival features everything Greek from its food and wine to its live music and dancing.

Panagouleas-Stephens has children that will be dancing and helping out at the festival. She said it is a tradition for her family to help bake things for the festival.

The festival will have a plethora of pastries made in-house including favorites such as Koulouraki, a mildly sweet butter cookie that pairs well with coffee. They will also have traditional foods like gyros, Greek salad and lamb chops. Panagouleas-Stephens said they plan to have new wine options as well.

Another addition to the festival includes vendors selling Byzantine and Mediterranean flare items

This year they are charging admission — $5 for the weekend or $3 per day.

The festival, located at 500 Belmonte Park North in Dayton, will run 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

There will be a free shuttle at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly known as Grandview Medical Center, and pay to park options near the church.

For more information and updates, visit www.daytongreekfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page (@daytongreekfestival).

