More than 50 vendors will be at Harvest Fest in Monroe this weekend

The event will have live music, hayrides, pumpkins, a kid’s zone and more than 50 vendors as well as fall food and beverages.

“People can shop for everything from fresh baked goods and home décor to boutique clothing items. We will also have representatives from PAWS Animal Shelter here with several adoptable animals. So, that is something new we’ve added this year, and we’re excited to partner with them,” Taylor said.

Guests can dine inside at a farm-to-table style deli, or enjoy an array of local food trucks, which will be on-site for the festival. The bar menu will feature fall-inspired cocktails.

“Some new things we’ve added on our fall menu include ‘dirty apple cider,’ which has been a huge hit so far, and we’ll have caramel apples and all of your favorite fall flavors like pumpkin, maple and apple, and a variety of delicious items will be available in the bakery case,” Taylor said.

Harvest Fest will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 11. The event is free and open to the public. Food, beverages, pumpkins and other items will be available for purchase. Garver Family Farm Market will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and the bar is open 1-11 p.m.

“This has been an annual tradition of ours for 15 years, or so. We started with a customer appreciation day. We’ve always been a working farm. We don’t really have a lot of added activities like some other farms, but we wanted to create a day where we did have some of those special festivities,” Taylor said. “The event has continued to expand, and it’s grown into this huge festival that highlights community and many of the other small businesses in the area. It gives them exposure and also allows them to develop relationships within the community,” Taylor said.

There will be two musical performances outside on the patio, including Tony Hale and Blackwater from noon-3 p.m. and 9Eight Central, who will perform from 6-9 p.m.

“This is an event where families can really enjoy the day together, and there’s free admission. So, you don’t have to spend a penny if you don’t want to. You can just come and enjoy everything we have to offer,” Taylor said.

Garver Family Farm Market originated as a roadside produce stand in 1991. In May of 2024, The Garver family opened a brand-new farm market store, and the facility went from 500-sq. ft. space with a seasonal operational farm market to 12,000-sq. ft. brand-new farm store, which features a farm-to-table style deli, a scratch bakery, a specialty coffee shop, and a wine bar.

The farm was founded in 1926, so Garver Family Farm Market is coming up on its Centennial anniversary next year.

