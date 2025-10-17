MTV is not shutting down — in the U.S.

Breaking: MISSING: Police looking for 77-year-old Huber Heights woman with memory issues

As part of a series of layoffs at parent company Paramount, MTV announced it will stop broadcasting five of its channels in the United Kingdom. This list includes MTV ‘80s, MTV ’90s, Club MTV, MTV Live and MTV Music. However, the main MTV HD channel will stay for the time being.

None of the MTV channels in the U.S. are leaving.

This news came just days after MTV announced it would be cutting many of its Australian channels, as Paramount decided against renewing its deal with provider Foxtel.

The recent news have left fans to wonder what the future of MTV truly is, particularly in America.

In the United States, there are currently multiple channels broadcasting under the MTV name, including MTV, MTV Live and MTV Classic, formerly VH1 Classic. All of these channels are unaffected by these cancellations.

MTV is famous for the various changes made to its programming over the years, starting with music videos, before shifting to cartoons and reality tv shows.

-The animated characters Beavis and Butt-head visit the Washington Monument in a scene from the movie, ‘Beavis and Butt-head Do America.’ (AP Photo/Paramount Pictures)

Nowadays, the channel is most known for the popular “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” “Teen Mom” and “Jersey Shore.”

For more information, check out mtv.com.

