MTV is not shutting down — in the U.S.

This news came just days after MTV announced it would be cutting many of its Australian channels, as Paramount decided against renewing its deal with provider Foxtel.

The recent news have left fans to wonder what the future of MTV truly is, particularly in America.

In the United States, there are currently multiple channels broadcasting under the MTV name, including MTV, MTV Live and MTV Classic, formerly VH1 Classic. All of these channels are unaffected by these cancellations.

MTV is famous for the various changes made to its programming over the years, starting with music videos, before shifting to cartoons and reality tv shows.

Nowadays, the channel is most known for the popular “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” “Teen Mom” and “Jersey Shore.”