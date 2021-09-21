Mural project embraces ‘diversity in all forms’

The colorful large-scale scenes depict the artists’ different styles and include water lilies, an eagle, a monster truck rally and the word “community” painted in street-art style.

Caption A mural project created by artists with developmental disabilities will be completed soon at Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services. The artists, Tyler Garrett, Kent Cruea, Alicia Vencill, Carlton Canady and Kaitlyn Daugherty, collaborated with members of the community to create six murals. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Meaningful, community-oriented projects can be challenging for artists with developmental disabilities to access and we saw this project as a chance to bring people together that might not otherwise have an opportunity to collaborate,” said Dr. Pamela Combs, superintendent of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services, in a release.

“By working with Boundless and Culture Works to create an inclusive project that celebrates diversity in all its forms, we learn from each other and foster both community and unity.”

The project is a collaboration between the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Culture Works and I Am Boundless, a local provider of services to people with developmental disabilities.