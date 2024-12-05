Nate Bargatze bringing comedy tour to Dayton this spring

Known for “clean and relatable” comedy, he has appeared 13 times on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and four times on “Conan.” He has also appeared on Seth Meyers and James Corden’s respective late-night shows.

His first solo one-hour Netflix special, “The Tennessee Kid,” premiered globally in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, “The Greatest Average American,” which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2023, he released his latest, record-breaking, third one-hour special, “Nate Bargatze: Hello World,” on Amazon Prime.

In addition Bargatze was recently signed to Universal Music Group Nashville as their flagship comedian under their new Capitol Comedy label, and in 2023, he unveiled Nateland Entertainment, a family-friendly content company where he produces standup comedy specials and episodic content for film, television and more.

Presale tickets are available now. General sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6. For tickets or more information, visit natebargatze.com.