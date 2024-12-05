Nate Bargatze bringing comedy tour to Dayton this spring

Breaking: Winds up to 60 mph cause power outages, damage in Dayton area

Comedian Nate Bargatze will perform May 14, 2025 at the Nutter Center.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
49 minutes ago
Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze, who recently hosted “Saturday Night Live,” will bring his 2025 “Big Dumb Eyes World Tour” to the Nutter Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14.

Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic Magazine and “One of the Funniest People” by CBS Morning, Bargatze, a Tennessee native, has sold more than 1.2 million tickets on his 2024 “The Be Funny Tour.” The podcaster, director and producer is currently the No. 1 earning comedian in the world according to Pollstar’s recent report, and No. 12 in overall live tour tickets sales, putting him in the company of Coldplay, Madonna and U2.

Known for “clean and relatable” comedy, he has appeared 13 times on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and four times on “Conan.” He has also appeared on Seth Meyers and James Corden’s respective late-night shows.

His first solo one-hour Netflix special, “The Tennessee Kid,” premiered globally in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, “The Greatest Average American,” which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2023, he released his latest, record-breaking, third one-hour special, “Nate Bargatze: Hello World,” on Amazon Prime.

In addition Bargatze was recently signed to Universal Music Group Nashville as their flagship comedian under their new Capitol Comedy label, and in 2023, he unveiled Nateland Entertainment, a family-friendly content company where he produces standup comedy specials and episodic content for film, television and more.

Presale tickets are available now. General sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6. For tickets or more information, visit natebargatze.com.

