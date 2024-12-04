10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which combines progressive rock and musical theater into a holiday mashup and multimedia stadium rock show, presents “The Lost Christmas Eve” at the Nutter Center on Saturday, Dec. 7. CONTRIBUTED

An abundance of holiday concerts, the local premiere of a film spotlighting a significant chapter in World War II history, and a chance to support downtown Dayton businesses are among events to keep on your radar.

1. Trans-Siberian Orchestra

When: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back with “The Lost Christmas Eve,” returning to the stage for the first time since 2013. Audiences can expect an all-new presentation with pyrotechnics and lasers along with a high-energy second set featuring the group’s greatest hits and fan favorites.

Cost: $49-$99

More info: ticketmaster.com or nuttercenter.com

"Six Triple Eight." Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams in "Six Triple Eight." Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

2. “The Six Triple Eight”

When: Screenings through Dec. 12: 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. Fri. Dec. 6; 1:15 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Sat. Dec. 7; 1:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Sun. Dec. 8; 2:00 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:20 p.m. Mon. Dec. 9-Thu. Dec. 12.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Directed by Tyler Perry, this inspiring story of World War II’s first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color led by Dayton’s own Charity Adams Earley receives its local premiere. Kerry Washington stars as Charity. The ensemble cast features Ebony Obsidian (“Tyler Perry’s Sistas”), Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston and Oprah Winfrey.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

3. First Friday

When: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Explore this monthly art hop featuring a variety of entertainment options, live music, dining and shopping specials, and more.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

Left to right: Philip Drennen, Gina Handy, and Deron Bell lead "Season's Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret" Dec. 4-8 in the PNC Arts Annex. CONTRIBUTED

4. “Season’s Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret”

When: 7:30 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Dec. 8

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The fourth annual Season’s Greetings, starring Gina Handy and Philip Drennen with music direction by Deron Bell, promises unique arrangements of “Silver Bells, “This Christmas,” and “What Child Is This?” in addition to a sing-along of holiday favorites and a new holiday fashion theme.

Cost: $18-$41

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

5. “Hometown Holidays”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Philharmonic Associate Conductor Patrick Reynolds leads this festive concert of holiday melodies and traditional carols. Musical guests include Moment’s Notice Band Alumni of “Band of Flight,” vocalist Felita LaRock, the Gem City Ringers, Miami East High School Symphonic Choir, Stivers School for the Arts Chorus, and the DPO Holiday Pops Community Chorus.

Cost: $12.50-$102.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

Friends of SICSA will hold a Holiday Bazaar like no other, where you can find gifts for both people and pets, this weekend on Friday, Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Photo source: Facebook)

6. The Friends of SICSA Holiday Bazaar

When: Dec. 6-7: Noon-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Township

Details: Shop for pet beds, blankets, toys and gifts for pet lovers. Santa will be available for photos on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-294-6505 or www.sicsa.org

7. Christmas with The Tenors

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Hailing from Canada, international vocal group The Tenors are known for their distinct operatic pop sound. In addition to performing for four U.S. presidents, the G20 World Leaders and members of the Royal Family, they have had numerous television appearances including “The Oprah Winfrey Show” with Celine Dion in 2010, the Emmy Awards, and the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting in 2017.

Cost: $35-$75

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

Dayton Gay Men's Chorus holiday concert will take place Saturday, Dec. 7 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. CONTRIBUTED

8. Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert

When: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton

Details: “All I Want for Christmas” is the theme of this year’s Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concert.

Cost: $30

More info: daytongaymenschorus.org

9. “O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy”

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: If you’re a fan of Monty Python, Mr. Bean or Dr. Seuss, you’re encouraged to check out the local premiere of London’s three-time Impresario Award-winning duo promising “an outrageously funny and brilliantly inventive show” that is “rich in wordplay, comic physicality and cleverly crafted interactive elements.” The story is about catastrophe striking James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party.

Cost: $45-$76

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

10. Bach Society of Dayton Holiday Concert

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

Where: Kettering Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering

Details: “Sweet Sounds of the Holidays” will feature the Kettering Children’s Choir Chorale and Kettering Advent Ringers.

Cost: $20-$30

More info: 937-294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org

Hailing from Canada, the internationally renown operatic pop group The Tenors will perform Dec. 7 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy. CONTRIBUTED

