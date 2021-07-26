National Chicken Wing Day is Thursday: 10 saucy places to celebrate

National Chicken Wing Day falls on Thursday, July 29, and exists to fête one of the most popular and sauciest appetizers in America.
With the average American expected to eat more than 90 wings this year, it’s a food that is on fire both in flavor and sales, so it’s fitting that there’s a day to celebrate.
Chicken wings’ most celebrated day is not Chicken Wing Day, but the Super Bowl, with the National Chicken Council estimating that Americans consume more than 1.3 billion wings over the course of just one day.
Why are these deep-fried sauced-up bar staples so popular? I would say the incredible range of sauce and rub options, coupled with the various sizes, cooking preparations, textures and dipping sauces. Unlimited combinations means diners can find a wing that works for them.
Here’s a look at some of the spots I’d recommend grabbing an order of wings if you plan on celebrating the day.
Archer’s Tavern
Archer’s big meaty wings and Archer’s style sauce infused with a healthy dose of garlic are satisfying. There are other sauces, of course, but when it’s a sauce named after the restaurant it’s usually the way to go.
Bunkers
Bunkers has jumbo wings that come breaded or plain. This is a spot that has been recognized over and over by Dayton.com and Dayton Daily News readers as the “Best in Dayton” for good reason.
Company 7 BBQ
Smoked. Crisp. Flavorful. These are some of my favorite wings in town.
Giovanni’s
An Italian restaurant with some of the best wings in town? Believe it. This is a restaurant that clearly knows what to do with drummies and wings. You can choose from Italian, hot or BBQ, but it’s really the Parmesan wings that you want to order. They are absolutely fantastic and blow the other options out of the water.
Lock 27
Lock 27′s signature dry rubbed, house smoked chicken wings, Served with celery and house made sriracha blue cheese come two ways — a hot habanero-peach rub or a dry sweet and spicy rub. Both are delicious.
Nelly’s
Big, meaty wings with a slow burn that picks up heat and lights a fire. These wings are addictive and well executed with flavor for days — not surprising for a restaurant that specializes in Bolivian cuisine.
Nick’s
The longtime Xenia sports bar continues to sweep the People’s Choice Awards at the Kickin Chicken Wing Fest event year after year and for good reason — they make really, really, really good wings. Nick’s Awesome Sauce is awesome and there are more great options where that came from. Sweet hot damn, sriracha bourbon BBQ, fire in the hole, spicy garlic, General Zen and Buffalo dry rub. Just stay away from their “fire in ya hole” hot sauce unless you can take the heat. My mouth is still burning.
Pies & Pints
These char-grilled hot wings are dry rubbed and marinated in sriracha hot sauce, citrus, garlic and cilantro served with a creamy gorgonzola sauce, they are a tender, smoky flavorful revelation.
Romer’s
Romer’s, a former first-place winner of the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest best wings, faithfully serves up a double dose of flavor and crunch. They have a full roster of flavors including hot, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, classic BBQ, spicy garlic, dry rub, Cajun, Asian persuasion, Carolina gold, medium, mild, BBQ and teriyaki. While you are there, be sure to order up some delicious turkey balls. Deep fried and packed with turkey, rich savory dressing and topped with gravy, they are a bit of Thanksgiving whenever you’re in a holiday mood.
Stone House Tavern
Listed as the “World’s Second Best Wings,” these six breaded chicken wings are fantastic. Apparently the recipe comes from a restaurant in New York that has the best, therefore these are the second best, at least according to the bartender when I inquired.
