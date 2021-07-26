National Chicken Wing Day is Thursday: 10 saucy places to celebrate

Archer's Tavern's chicken wings. CONTRIBUTED

Archer’s Tavern

9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville

937-401-1015 or archerstavern.com/archerstavern

2030 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

937-291-1015 or archerstavern.com/archerstavern

Archer’s big meaty wings and Archer’s style sauce infused with a healthy dose of garlic are satisfying. There are other sauces, of course, but when it’s a sauce named after the restaurant it’s usually the way to go.

Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill's chicken wings. CONTRIBUTED

Bunkers

893 E. National Road, Vandalia

937-890-8899 or bunkersbarandgrill.com

Bunkers has jumbo wings that come breaded or plain. This is a spot that has been recognized over and over by Dayton.com and Dayton Daily News readers as the “Best in Dayton” for good reason.

Chicken wings at Company 7 in Englewood. (Source: Facebook)

Company 7 BBQ

1001 S. Main St., Englewood

937-836-2777 or www.Company7BBQ.com

Smoked. Crisp. Flavorful. These are some of my favorite wings in town.

Wings from Giovanni’s in Fairborn. JOSH STEVENS/STAFF

Giovanni’s

215 W. Main St., Fairborn

937-878-1611 or www.giovannisfairborn.com

An Italian restaurant with some of the best wings in town? Believe it. This is a restaurant that clearly knows what to do with drummies and wings. You can choose from Italian, hot or BBQ, but it’s really the Parmesan wings that you want to order. They are absolutely fantastic and blow the other options out of the water.

Dayton knows its stuff when it comes to amazing chicken wings. Here are some of the tastiest and most unique wings worth trying around Dayton, from the expected to the unexpected.

Lock 27

Dayton Dragon’s Plaza, 329 E. First St., Dayton

937-433-2739 or lock27brewing.com

1035 S. Main St., Centerville

937-433-2739 or lock27brewing.com

Lock 27′s signature dry rubbed, house smoked chicken wings, Served with celery and house made sriracha blue cheese come two ways — a hot habanero-peach rub or a dry sweet and spicy rub. Both are delicious.

Nelly’s Chicken (79 S. Main St, Centerville) specializes in rotisserie chicken. (Source: Stephanie Precht, contributed)

Nelly’s

79 S. Main St., Centerville

937-859-5555 or www.nellysbolivia.com

Big, meaty wings with a slow burn that picks up heat and lights a fire. These wings are addictive and well executed with flavor for days — not surprising for a restaurant that specializes in Bolivian cuisine.

Nick’s

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

937-372-3202 or gotonicks.com

The longtime Xenia sports bar continues to sweep the People’s Choice Awards at the Kickin Chicken Wing Fest event year after year and for good reason — they make really, really, really good wings. Nick’s Awesome Sauce is awesome and there are more great options where that came from. Sweet hot damn, sriracha bourbon BBQ, fire in the hole, spicy garlic, General Zen and Buffalo dry rub. Just stay away from their “fire in ya hole” hot sauce unless you can take the heat. My mouth is still burning.

Wings at Pies and Pints Pizza and Beer. (Source: Facebook)

Pies & Pints

52 Plum St., Beavercreek

937-429-7437 or piesandpints.net

These char-grilled hot wings are dry rubbed and marinated in sriracha hot sauce, citrus, garlic and cilantro served with a creamy gorgonzola sauce, they are a tender, smoky flavorful revelation.

Wings from Romer's Bar & Grill in Bellbrook.

Romer’s

4439 State Route 725, Bellbrook

937-848-7676 or www.romersbar.com

Romer’s, a former first-place winner of the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest best wings, faithfully serves up a double dose of flavor and crunch. They have a full roster of flavors including hot, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, classic BBQ, spicy garlic, dry rub, Cajun, Asian persuasion, Carolina gold, medium, mild, BBQ and teriyaki. While you are there, be sure to order up some delicious turkey balls. Deep fried and packed with turkey, rich savory dressing and topped with gravy, they are a bit of Thanksgiving whenever you’re in a holiday mood.

Stone House Tavern

258 S. Main St., Waynesville

513-855-4203 or shtavern.com

Listed as the “World’s Second Best Wings,” these six breaded chicken wings are fantastic. Apparently the recipe comes from a restaurant in New York that has the best, therefore these are the second best, at least according to the bartender when I inquired.

