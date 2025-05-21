NATO in Dayton: Public forum panels you can attend during the Parliamentary Assembly

• Thursday, May 22: NATO’s Role in the Transatlantic Relationship

• Friday, May 23: Dayton Accords 30 Years Later — A Historical Look Back

• Saturday, May 24: Dayton Today for the Balkans Present and Future

• Sunday, May 25: Cultural & Societal Ties that Strengthen Relationships

Thursday, May 22

10:30-11:45 a.m.: “Allied Global Strategy at a Historic Inflection Point”

This panel will feature introductory remarks by University of Dayton President Dr. Eric Spina and will be moderated by Erwan Lagadec, chair of NATO and EU studies at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.

Panelists include:

Fred Kempe, President & CEO of the Atlantic Council

Derek Twigg MP, Head of UK Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Raimond Kaljulaid, Head of Estonian Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Trond Helleland, Head of Norwegian Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly

1:30-2:45 p.m.: “NATO’s Transatlantic Economic Impact – The CEO Perspective”

This panel will be moderated by Dave Burrows of the Dayton Development Coalition. Panelists include:

Alberto Cracco, CEO – Westrafo (Italy)

Frederick Gagne, Plant Manager – Heroux-Devtek (Canada)

Greg Earle, Managing Director – HAHN Automation Group (Germany)

3:30-4:45 p.m.: “Putting the Transatlantic Defense Industrial Base Back on Track”

This panel will be moderated by Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer, president of The German Marshall Fund of the United States. Panelists include:

LTG Andy Rohling, Deputy Chair NATO Military Committee

Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament

Peter Beyer, Member of German Parliament

Friday, May 23

10:30-11:45 a.m.: “Dayton 30 years later: Challenges today to further EU & Transatlantic integration”

This panel will be moderated by Kay Bailey Hutchison, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and U.S. Senator. Panelists include:

Elmedin Konakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dr. Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia

Hans Christian Schmidt, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina

1:30-2:45 p.m.: “Why NATO Matters to Everyday Americans”

3:30-4:45 p.m.: “Journalists’ Stories: Telling the Truth During and After the Conflict”

This panel will be moderated by Damon Wilson, president of National Endowment for Democracy. Panelists include:

Mary McCarty, Correspondent for the Dayton Daily News

Velma Saric, Founder and President of the Post-Conflict Research Center

Denis Dzidic, Executive Director of Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) Bosnia and Herzegovina

Leila Bicakcic, Director of the Center for Investigative Reporting Bosnia and Herzegovina

McCarty, a longtime reporter for the Dayton Daily News, was among the more than 300 journalists from around the world who reported on the Dayton Peace Accords.

Saturday, May 24

10:30-11:45 a.m.: “Economic Recovery and Development: Post-Dayton Progress and Future Challenges”

This panel will feature introductory remarks by Dr. Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia and Dr. Mate Granić, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister and former Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia.

The panel will be moderated by Karen Donfried, Director of Congressional Research Service. Panelists include:

Angela Aggeler, U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia

Iztok Mirošič, Slovenian Ambassador to the USA

René Troccaz, French Ambassador and Special Envoy to the Western Balkans

Vitomir Miles Raguz, former Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the European Union and NATO

1:30-2:45 p.m. “Next Steps After Dayton? Getting to Constitutional Reform in BiH”

This panel will be moderated by Dr. Azeem Ibrahim OBE, Senior Director of New Lines Institute. Panelists include:

Mr. Michael Murphy, Former U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Mr. Ensar Eminovic, Minister Counselor/Deputy Chief of Mission to the Bosnia and Herzegovina Embassy in Washington DC

Dr. Miomir Zuzul, Senior International Policy Advisor at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Croatia

Dr. Jasmin Mujanovic, Senior Non-Resident Fellow at New Lines Institute Western Balkans Center and Editor in Chief of Western Balkans Observatory

3:30-4:45 p.m.: To Be Announced

Sunday, May 25

10:30-11:45 a.m. “NATO Spotlight on Veterans”

This panel will be moderated by Kristine Berzina, managing director, Geostrategy North, the German Marshall Fund. Panelists include:

Major (ret.) Jarno Limnell, Member of the Defense Committee, Parliament of Finland

Colonel Robbie Robinson, USAF (ret.), Former Commander of Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Colonel Joseph Zeis, Jr., USAF (ret.), Aerospace and Defense Advisor, Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

1:30-2:45 p.m.: “The Role of Cultural Exchanges in Building Lasting Ties”

This panel will feature introductory remarks by Derrick Forward, vice president of the Ohio Conference NAACP, and will be moderated by Tom McDonald, former U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwae and Partner at Taft, Stettinius & Hollister. Panelists include:

Sarajevo Philharmonic Director Vedran Tuce

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Chief Executive and Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs

Bosnia-American Artist Edina Seleskovic

Sister Cities Sarajevo City Chair Bonnie Kling

3:30-4:45 p.m.: “A Conversation with H.E. Dr. Vjosa Osmani, President of Kosovo, and Dame Karen Pierce, former U.K. Ambassador to the United States and Special Envoy to the Western Balkans”

This panel will be moderated by Tino Cuellar, CEO of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Most panels will be livestreamed by Dayton Access Television (DATV). To access the livestreams, visit facebook.com/DATVdayton.

In-person tickets will be required to attend each panel. Tickets will be first come, first served and free of charge. Tickets to each panel are limited to two per transaction. However, few tickets remain. Tickets are available at tickets.udayton.edu.

The Roger Glass Center is located at 29 Creative Way, Dayton.