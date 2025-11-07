New Dayton Dragons Diamond Club has space for 225 guests and is for weddings, corporate events and more

More than 5,000-square feet of space at Day Air Ballpark has been designed to accommodate more than 200 guests for events.

The Dayton Dragons conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week for the biggest addition to the ballpark since it opened in 2000. Its new Dragons Diamond Club is officially open.

The Dayton Dragons held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Wednesday, Nov. 5 for the Diamond Club at Day Air Ballpark. The 5,000-square-foot venue can seat 75 to 200 guests. The organization is using the venue as a year-round event center for weddings, celebrations and business gatherings.

Credit: Bryant Billing

“Over 25 years ago, when professional baseball came to Dayton, the No. 1 goal was to bring more people downtown. A strong downtown means a strong region,” said Dragons President Robert Murphy.

“Today, Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is part of a thriving downtown area, and we are so pleased and proud to be part of it. Now, with the opening of the Dragons Diamond Club, we will be contributing to the success of our downtown area 365 days a year, bringing people in our region together, and that’s what Dragons baseball is all about," Murphy said.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

The Dragons Diamond Club can have 225 seated guests and be laid out according to what event is happening there.

“Holiday parties are very popular. Weddings and receptions, corporate events, proms. We are partnering with Professional Sports Catering,” said Executive Vice President & Assistant General Manager Brandy Guinaugh.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

The space has floor-to-ceiling windows for game watching, and there are 110 outdoor seats for guests of the Diamond Club.

People wishing to book the space should call (937) 228-2287 ext. 698.

Jenn Gayda, a promotions director for iHeartRadio, looks at her phone along a railing in the new Diamond Club at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday, Nov. 5. The new 5,000-square-foot venue is located on the side of the stadium nearest Monument Avenue and is on the left-field line.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Dayton Dragons president Robert Murphy speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Day Air Ballpark during a ribbon cutting for the organization's new Diamond Club.

Credit: Bryant Billing

