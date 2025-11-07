New Dayton Dragons Diamond Club has space for 225 guests and is for weddings, corporate events and more

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“Over 25 years ago, when professional baseball came to Dayton, the No. 1 goal was to bring more people downtown. A strong downtown means a strong region,” said Dragons President Robert Murphy.

“Today, Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is part of a thriving downtown area, and we are so pleased and proud to be part of it. Now, with the opening of the Dragons Diamond Club, we will be contributing to the success of our downtown area 365 days a year, bringing people in our region together, and that’s what Dragons baseball is all about," Murphy said.

The Dragons Diamond Club can have 225 seated guests and be laid out according to what event is happening there.

“Holiday parties are very popular. Weddings and receptions, corporate events, proms. We are partnering with Professional Sports Catering,” said Executive Vice President & Assistant General Manager Brandy Guinaugh.

The space has floor-to-ceiling windows for game watching, and there are 110 outdoor seats for guests of the Diamond Club.

People wishing to book the space should call (937) 228-2287 ext. 698.

