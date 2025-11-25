‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Scrooge!,’ ‘Littlest Angel’ among holiday shows to see across the Dayton region

Dec. 5, Dayton Live

Enjoy over 18 musicians playing classics arranged and performed by the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Holiday selections include “Home for the Holidays,” “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “White Christmas,” “Jingle Bells” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas ” as well as timeless favorites such as “Chattanooga-Choo Choo,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “In The Mood” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”

How to go: 7 p.m. Friday at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $77-$106. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghost of Christmas Eve

Dec. 6, Wright State University Nutter Center

This all-new production of Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” will include a special second set of hits and fan-favorites including a 25th anniversary salute to “Beethoven’s Last Night.” TSO blends rock and classical music with the spectacle of pyrotechnics and lasers.

How to go: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Tickets are $55-$269. Call 937-775-4789 or visit nuttercenter.com.

Seasonal Shorts

Dec. 10-21, Human Race Theatre Company

This adults-only experience features six short holiday plays by local playwrights Kelsey Celek, Chris Leyva, Marley Masterson, Aleah Vassell, Torie Wiggins and Robb Willoughby.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-13 and 14-20 and 2 p.m. Dec. 14, 20 and 21. Tickets are $10-$53. Call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org.

Season’s Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret

Dec. 10-14, Dayton Live

Vocalists Gina Handy and Philip Drennen, along with musicians Deron Bell, Mark Walker, Ronald Frost and Kareem Powell, return for this fifth annual cabaret experience celebrating the holidays with an opportunity to “mail” your song requests to Santa.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $18-$35. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

‘TWAS, A Holiday Musical

Dec. 11-14, Sinclair Community College

This children’s show, written by Patti Frankhouser Celek and running 45 minutes, tells the story of family pets left alone on Christmas Eve who are are visited by neighborhood animals who teach them that humans celebrate winter holidays in different ways such as Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and La Posada.

How to go: 12 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, of Sinclair’s downtown campus, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. Tickets are $10. Visit www.sinclair.edu/tickets.

A Magical Motown Christmas

Dec. 12, Dayton Live

Expect to hear hits from such Motown legends as The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, Tammy Terrell, The Marvelettes, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight & The Pips and more.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $50-$85. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

The Littlest Angel

Dec. 12-13, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) presents an adaptation of Charles Tazewell’s endearing 1946 children’s story. Choreographed by DCDC Associate Artistic Director Crystal Michelle, the story concerns a little angel whose mischievous ways captures the hearts of everyone around her and reveals the true spirit of giving. The action is driven by narration and traditional holiday tunes.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at University of Dayton’s Kennedy Union Boll Theatre, 300 College Park, Dayton. Tickets start at $41. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

The Holly Jolly Variety Show

Dec. 13, Dayton Playhouse

The Dayton Playhouse is bringing back its holiday-themed fundraiser. Hosted by Brandon Shockney, the evening showcases a mix of local performers and includes special presentations by Funk Lab Dayton, Dayton Poetry Slam, NOTEWORTHY from the Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus and more.

How to go: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. A social hour with drinks and treats will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Visit daytonplayhouse.thundertix.com/events/250849.

The Nutcracker

Dec. 13-22, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland’s beautifully striking version of this holiday classic returns following last year’s outstanding world premiere. Set in Dayton, the familiar story follows Clara on a time-traveling journey heightened by Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

How to go: 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22. Tickets are $15-$121. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Handel’s Messiah

Dec. 16, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

This marvelous work of faith and inspiration detailing Christ’s birth and resurrection features the iconic “Hallelujah.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $15-$121. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas

Dec. 17, Dayton Live

Voctave’s 11-member vocal ensemble will sing holiday favorites as well as tunes from Disney to Broadway. This a cappella troupe has had over 160 million social media views of their videos and has appeared on countless recordings.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $41-$64. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

An Evening with Peter Billingsley and A Christmas Story

Dec. 20, Dayton Live

Peter Billingsley, immortalized on screen as the charming, persistent Ralphie in 1983’s “A Christmas Story,” will offer insights into the film and his performance. After the screening, audience members will also be able to ask him questions, making the event truly interactive as well as nostalgic.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $35-$70. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Straight No Chaser: Holiday Road Tour

Dec. 23, Dayton Live

Straight No Chaser is a nine-member a cappella troupe that has two RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora and over 2 million albums sold worldwide.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $54-$89. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Scrooge! The Musical

Through Dec. 28, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

La Comedia Dinner Theatre Artistic Director Chris Beiser wonderfully steps into the spotlight as the titular miser whose meaningful transformation is a valuable lesson for all. Based on the 1970 film musical of the same name and Charles Dickens’ 1843 novel “A Christmas Carol,” this heartwarming production, featuring sunny tunes by Leslie Bricusse (“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”), comfortably rests on Beiser’s skillfully expressive, strong-voiced shoulders, particularly the beautifully soaring ballad “I’ll Begin Again” which leaps forth as a joyful epiphany. Excellent featured performances are offered by Dylan Jackson as Tom Jenkins (leading the rousing “Thank You Very Much”), Chris Kramer as Ghost of Christmas Present, Catie Cumings as Ghost of Christmas Past, Jonathan Pendergrass as Young Ebenezer (terrifically joining Beiser for the poignant duet “You… You”), Ty Smith as Bob Cratchit and Tori Kocher as Mrs. Cratchit (displaying comedic perfection when a huge turkey arrives at the Cratchit house on Christmas morning). Scenic designer Gabe Davidson’s appealing set with multiple turntables and attractive Victorian costumes by Emercita Erb and Mattison Williams also accents this experience, which stings with the relevant reminder that affordability is not just a 2025 topic of conversation. Just ask Mrs. Cratchit.

How to go: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Avenue, Springboro. Tickets are $39-$79. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.