October freebies: Things to do in Dayton and the region that don’t charge a fee to enter

Free events ranging from community festivals to film can be found across the Dayton region in October.
Here is a guide to events to keep in mind as you plan your calendar:
‘Anxiety Club’ at Dayton Art Institute
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1
Location: Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium of the Dayton Art Institute,
Description: Wright State’s Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures, FilmDayton and Alcohol Drug Addiction Mental Health Services present a community screening of “Anxiety Club,” a film that “captures the experience of anxiety through the eyes of comedians and explores their efforts to overcome their angst.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4
Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
Description: This family-friendly event will feature entertainment all day as well as children’s activities, a bounce house, vendors, food and a variety of chocolate.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4
Location: Stubbs Park, 255 W Spring Valley Pike, Centerville
Description: Family-friendly activities include a Kids Zone featuring a corn maze, inflatables, family bingo with prizes, a petting zoo and balloon animals. More than 100 local vendors will participate as well.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Global Roots: Dayton River Fest
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4
Location: Triangle Park, 2500 Ridge Ave., Dayton
Description: Ohio Immigrant Solidarity Network presents an afternoon of food, art, dance, music, fashion, speech and global artisans.
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5
Location: Main Street (Old 42), Spring Valley
Description: The 48th annual festivities will offer arts and crafts, food, live entertainment and more.
Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5
Location: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton
Description: Enjoy climbing, cycling, fishing, camping, fitness classes and more.
When: 2-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4
Location: 440 Dell Drive, Trenton
Description: Mick Blankenship and That Arena Rock Show will perform at this event which includes a raffle, cruise in, poker tent and various food trucks.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 4
Location: 7211 Barret Road, West Chester
Description: Enjoy a petting zoo, puppet show, costume contest, games, crafts and a family-friendly haunted trail.
When: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6
Location: Bushido Ramen, 2607 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Description: Enjoy food trucks, games, prizes and vendors. Be sure to dress as your favorite character!
‘Crystal City’ Closing Celebration
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9
Location: 100 W. Second Street, Dayton
Description: This event marks your final opportunity to see late Dayton artist Robert Blackstone’s acclaimed “Crystal City” exhibition before it is dismantled and shipped to Sheboygan, Wis. for an exhibition opening at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in September 2026.
Credit: Russell Florence
Credit: Russell Florence
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12
Location: Downtown Hamilton
Description: This festival will feature live music, food, craft vendors and a pumpkin competition.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12
Location: Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. St. Rt. 41, Troy
Description: This fall celebration offers general admission but there are charges for pumpkins, pony rides and corn maze/shooter.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11
Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia
Description: Enjoy live music, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, vendors, pumpkin painting and more.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
When: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12
Location: The grounds of Enon Elementary School, 120 S Xenia Drive, Enon
Description: The 45th annual festivities offers food, crafts and gifts, apple butter demonstrations, live entertainment and more.
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12
Location: Downtown Waynesville
Description: More than 400 craft vendors will participate in the 55th annual event along with food vendors sponsored by local non-profit organizations.
Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival
When: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12
Location: Downtown Middletown
Description: Enjoy food and craft vendors, live performances, a dog costume contest, family activities, and a free screening of the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 and Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19
Location: Downtown Fairborn
Description: Enjoy more than 80 food and craft vendors, carnival rides, beer garden, live music and more.
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19
Location: The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Description: Bring your own craft project that you can work on in your seat such as crochet, knitting, embroidery and cross stitch. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $20 that will be collected at the door. Proceeds go toward Planned Parenthood of SW Ohio.
‘Halloweentown’ at Fraze Pavilion
When: 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25
Location: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering
Description: Fraze Pavilion kicks off its first movie night with Disney’s “Halloweentown.” Enjoy popcorn, food and drinks from Ernie’s Concessions. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
When: 6-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 27-28
Location: The hill behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
Description: Celebrate the spooky glow of Halloween featuring hundreds of pumpkins.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
About the Author