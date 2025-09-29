October freebies: Things to do in Dayton and the region that don’t charge a fee to enter

‘Anxiety Club’ at Dayton Art Institute

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1 Location: Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium of the Dayton Art Institute, Description: Wright State’s Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures, FilmDayton and Alcohol Drug Addiction Mental Health Services present a community screening of “Anxiety Club,” a film that “captures the experience of anxiety through the eyes of comedians and explores their efforts to overcome their angst.”

Chocolate Festival

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton Description: This family-friendly event will feature entertainment all day as well as children’s activities, a bounce house, vendors, food and a variety of chocolate.

Centerville Fall Fest

When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 Location: Stubbs Park, 255 W Spring Valley Pike, Centerville Description: Family-friendly activities include a Kids Zone featuring a corn maze, inflatables, family bingo with prizes, a petting zoo and balloon animals. More than 100 local vendors will participate as well.

Global Roots: Dayton River Fest

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 Location: Triangle Park, 2500 Ridge Ave., Dayton Description: Ohio Immigrant Solidarity Network presents an afternoon of food, art, dance, music, fashion, speech and global artisans.

Spring Valley Potato Festival

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5 Location: Main Street (Old 42), Spring Valley Description: The 48th annual festivities will offer arts and crafts, food, live entertainment and more.

Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5 Location: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton Description: Enjoy climbing, cycling, fishing, camping, fitness classes and more.

Trenton Fall Fest

When: 2-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 Location: 440 Dell Drive, Trenton Description: Mick Blankenship and That Arena Rock Show will perform at this event which includes a raffle, cruise in, poker tent and various food trucks.

The Great Pumpkin Fest

When: 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 4 Location: 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Description: Enjoy a petting zoo, puppet show, costume contest, games, crafts and a family-friendly haunted trail. Cosplay Festival When: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6 Location: Bushido Ramen, 2607 Wilmington Pike, Kettering Description: Enjoy food trucks, games, prizes and vendors. Be sure to dress as your favorite character! ‘Crystal City’ Closing Celebration When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9 Location: 100 W. Second Street, Dayton Description: This event marks your final opportunity to see late Dayton artist Robert Blackstone’s acclaimed “Crystal City” exhibition before it is dismantled and shipped to Sheboygan, Wis. for an exhibition opening at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in September 2026.

Operation Pumpkin

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 Location: Downtown Hamilton Description: This festival will feature live music, food, craft vendors and a pumpkin competition.

Fall Farm Fest

When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12 Location: Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. St. Rt. 41, Troy Description: This fall celebration offers general admission but there are charges for pumpkins, pony rides and corn maze/shooter.

Vandalia Fall Festival

When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia Description: Enjoy live music, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, vendors, pumpkin painting and more.

Enon Apple Butter Festival When: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 Location: The grounds of Enon Elementary School, 120 S Xenia Drive, Enon Description: The 45th annual festivities offers food, crafts and gifts, apple butter demonstrations, live entertainment and more.

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 Location: Downtown Waynesville Description: More than 400 craft vendors will participate in the 55th annual event along with food vendors sponsored by local non-profit organizations.

Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival

When: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 Location: Downtown Middletown Description: Enjoy food and craft vendors, live performances, a dog costume contest, family activities, and a free screening of the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.”

Fairborn Halloween Festival When: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 and Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 Location: Downtown Fairborn Description: Enjoy more than 80 food and craft vendors, carnival rides, beer garden, live music and more. ‘Practical Magic’ at The NEON When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 Location: The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton Description: Bring your own craft project that you can work on in your seat such as crochet, knitting, embroidery and cross stitch. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $20 that will be collected at the door. Proceeds go toward Planned Parenthood of SW Ohio. ‘Halloweentown’ at Fraze Pavilion When: 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 Location: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering Description: Fraze Pavilion kicks off its first movie night with Disney’s “Halloweentown.” Enjoy popcorn, food and drinks from Ernie’s Concessions. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow

When: 6-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 27-28 Location: The hill behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton Description: Celebrate the spooky glow of Halloween featuring hundreds of pumpkins.