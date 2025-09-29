Breaking: Human remains found in Enon backyard; sheriff’s office, BCI investigating

October freebies: Things to do in Dayton and the region that don’t charge a fee to enter

The 2025 Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow will take place Oct. 27-28 on the hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The 2025 Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow will take place Oct. 27-28 on the hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
FREE THINGS TO DO
36 minutes ago
Free events ranging from community festivals to film can be found across the Dayton region in October.

Here is a guide to events to keep in mind as you plan your calendar:

‘Anxiety Club’ at Dayton Art Institute

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1

Location: Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium of the Dayton Art Institute,

Description: Wright State’s Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures, FilmDayton and Alcohol Drug Addiction Mental Health Services present a community screening of “Anxiety Club,” a film that “captures the experience of anxiety through the eyes of comedians and explores their efforts to overcome their angst.”

Chocolate Festival

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Description: This family-friendly event will feature entertainment all day as well as children’s activities, a bounce house, vendors, food and a variety of chocolate.

Centerville Fall Fest

When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Location: Stubbs Park, 255 W Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

Description: Family-friendly activities include a Kids Zone featuring a corn maze, inflatables, family bingo with prizes, a petting zoo and balloon animals. More than 100 local vendors will participate as well.

The 22nd Chocolate Festival will take place Oct. 4, 2025 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. CONTRIBUTED

Global Roots: Dayton River Fest

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Location: Triangle Park, 2500 Ridge Ave., Dayton

Description: Ohio Immigrant Solidarity Network presents an afternoon of food, art, dance, music, fashion, speech and global artisans.

Spring Valley Potato Festival

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

Location: Main Street (Old 42), Spring Valley

Description: The 48th annual festivities will offer arts and crafts, food, live entertainment and more.

Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

Location: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

Description: Enjoy climbing, cycling, fishing, camping, fitness classes and more.

Trenton Fall Fest

When: 2-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4

Location: 440 Dell Drive, Trenton

Description: Mick Blankenship and That Arena Rock Show will perform at this event which includes a raffle, cruise in, poker tent and various food trucks.

Five Rivers MetroParks will host the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton on Oct. 4-5, 2025. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The Great Pumpkin Fest

When: 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 4

Location: 7211 Barret Road, West Chester

Description: Enjoy a petting zoo, puppet show, costume contest, games, crafts and a family-friendly haunted trail.

Cosplay Festival

When: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6

Location: Bushido Ramen, 2607 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Description: Enjoy food trucks, games, prizes and vendors. Be sure to dress as your favorite character!

‘Crystal City’ Closing Celebration

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

Location: 100 W. Second Street, Dayton

Description: This event marks your final opportunity to see late Dayton artist Robert Blackstone’s acclaimed “Crystal City” exhibition before it is dismantled and shipped to Sheboygan, Wis. for an exhibition opening at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in September 2026.

An array of images within Robert Blackstone's "Crystal City" installation. PHOTO BY RUSSELL FLORENCE JR.

Operation Pumpkin

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12

Location: Downtown Hamilton

Description: This festival will feature live music, food, craft vendors and a pumpkin competition.

Fall Farm Fest

When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12

Location: Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. St. Rt. 41, Troy

Description: This fall celebration offers general admission but there are charges for pumpkins, pony rides and corn maze/shooter.

Vandalia Fall Festival

When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11

Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia

Description: Enjoy live music, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, vendors, pumpkin painting and more.

Ingredients are added to the cauldron of apple butter as it boils over a fire at the Enon Apple Butter Festival. STAFF

Enon Apple Butter Festival

When: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12

Location: The grounds of Enon Elementary School, 120 S Xenia Drive, Enon

Description: The 45th annual festivities offers food, crafts and gifts, apple butter demonstrations, live entertainment and more.

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12

Location: Downtown Waynesville

Description: More than 400 craft vendors will participate in the 55th annual event along with food vendors sponsored by local non-profit organizations.

Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival

When: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12

Location: Downtown Middletown

Description: Enjoy food and craft vendors, live performances, a dog costume contest, family activities, and a free screening of the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.”

The 55th annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival will take place in downtown Waynesville on Saturday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. The festival combines 60 sauerkraut-related food items with 460 craft vendors from 25 states and attracts over 350,000 people annually. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Fairborn Halloween Festival

When: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 and Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19

Location: Downtown Fairborn

Description: Enjoy more than 80 food and craft vendors, carnival rides, beer garden, live music and more.

‘Practical Magic’ at The NEON

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19

Location: The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Bring your own craft project that you can work on in your seat such as crochet, knitting, embroidery and cross stitch. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $20 that will be collected at the door. Proceeds go toward Planned Parenthood of SW Ohio.

‘Halloweentown’ at Fraze Pavilion

When: 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25

Location: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering

Description: Fraze Pavilion kicks off its first movie night with Disney’s “Halloweentown.” Enjoy popcorn, food and drinks from Ernie’s Concessions. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow

When: 6-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 27-28

Location: The hill behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Description: Celebrate the spooky glow of Halloween featuring hundreds of pumpkins.

The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 14th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival in downtown Fairborn from Friday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.