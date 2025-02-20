‘Ohio Goes to the Movies’ events to be hosted throughout the state

“We wouldn’t have had the rich world of movies we know today... movies that not only can delight us, but to record our history,” said Molly Kreuzman, program director for Ohio Goes to the Movies in promotional materials. “We have selected this historic venue to remind us that the entertainment industry is rooted in Ohio.”

In 2026, the United States will celebrate its semiquincentennial, which is the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Each state has been encouraged to create a celebration and commemoration of this anniversary to reflect the unique character and contributions of their state.

In addition to Edison, the state of Ohio can also claim acting legends including Clark Gable, Dorothy Dandridge, Doris Day, Paul Newman and Springfield’s Lillian Gish in addition to contemporary standouts such as Halle Berry, Sarah Jessica Parker and Dayton’s Allison Janney and Martin Sheen. Notable Ohio directors include Steven Spielberg, Jim Jarmusch and Yellow Springs’ Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar as well as comedians like Yellow Springs’ Dave Chappelle, composers like Henry Mancini and animators like Disney’s Mark Allen Henn, a Dayton native who served as lead animator for such characters as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” Jasmine in “Aladdin” and Tiana in “The Princess and the Frog.”

In December 2024, Columbus native Beverly D’Angelo, the iconic Ellen Griswold of “National Lampoon’s Vacation” fame, helped promote Ohio Goes to the Movies. In the two-minute promotional trailer, D’Angelo acknowledges she’s a “proud Buckeye.” The trailer will be on Ohio screens in advance of feature films to begin building awareness of the celebration.

The trailer encourages statewide participation in hosting an Ohio Goes to the Movies event at venues that include historic theaters, commercial cinemas, drive-in theaters, art houses and community auditoriums.

“As momentum builds, it is truly inspiring working with all our amazing venue partners in every corner of our state,” Kreuzman said. “We now have 171 venues in 66 counties.”

For more information on Ohio Goes to the Movies, visit ohiogoestothemovies.org. If you are a theater operator and would like to receive the trailer or are interested in hosting an event in 2026, contact Molly Kreuzman at mkreuzman@ohiohistory.org.