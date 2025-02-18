It’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ for people who love musicals: ‘Forbidden Broadway’ heading to Dayton

Audiences can expect parodies of classic shows such as “The Phantom of the Opera” as well as more contemporary fare like “Frozen,” “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and “The Outsiders” along with nods to recent Broadway revivals of “Cabaret” (starring Eddie Redmayne) and “Gypsy” (starring Audra McDonald).

“When we go on the road we try to use shows that have toured through certain cities recently,” said Kevin B. McGlynn, a “Forbidden Broadway” veteran who has been a part of the franchise for 28 years. “This version is a lot of new material and classic material so anybody can identify with it. We still do ‘Les Misérables’ and ‘Phantom’ but also ‘Beetlejuice’ and ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’ It’s a really eclectic mix of material that will bring anybody in from any generation.”

McGlynn, a Boston Conservatory of Music graduate who grew up in Medford, Mass. as the youngest of six children, has multiple roles in the production. He’s most proud of his impersonation of Robert Goulet which spoofs the legendary crooner’s appearance in the 2005 Broadway revival of “La Cage aux Folles.”

“I saw him in the show and was so unbelievably uncomfortable during the whole show because he was limping and I thought he was going to fall into the orchestra pit,” McGlynn said. “I guess when he (joined) the show as a replacement he was confused and not (familiar) with his lyrics so the parody touches on that.”

Being able to laugh at a fumbling Robert Goulet being parodied in a show you probably didn’t see is integral to the successful longevity of the “Forbidden Broadway” brand. Accessibility in the broader sense is fundamental.

“Even if you haven’t seen any of these shows, the way Gerard writes it you’ll get the joke,” McGlynn said. “My family wasn’t always the most theatergoing family in the world but when they saw ‘Forbidden Broadway’ they were in hysterics laughing. I’m not even even sure if they knew why they were laughing but they knew it was funny.

“They didn’t need to know the base material. The parody itself tells you why it’s funny. You’re in on the joke with the actor who is singing the song. It’s very accessible for everybody,” McGlynn said.

“Forbidden Broadway” is the recipient of a Special Tony Award, an Obie Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Off Broadway Musical. It also received a 2013 Drama Desk Award nomination for its edition of “Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking!”

McGlynn said the franchise will continue not only due to its marketability but its fun, relatable connection to some of the best sketch comedy TV shows such as “Saturday Night Live.”

“A lot of people describe it as a musical version of ‘Saturday Night Live,’” he said. “And for a lot of actors, we’re never going to be able to play these parts but it’s a great chance to sing their songs.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song”

When: March 7 and 8; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $41-$64

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.