It’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ for people who love musicals: ‘Forbidden Broadway’ heading to Dayton

‘For a lot of actors, we’re never going to be able to play these parts but it’s a great chance to sing their songs.'
"Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song," a spoof of Broadway musicals such as "Wicked" (pictured), will be performed March 7 and 8 at the Victoria Theatre. CONTRIBUTED

Those who recently watched the momentous “Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special” may recall one of its best sketches: John Mulaney’s comical tribute to New York City fueled by clever parodies of such musicals as “Hamilton,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Les Misérables.”

The same satirical vibe has been the masterful foundation of Gerard Alessandini’s “Forbidden Broadway” musicals for more than 40 years. The hilarious franchise is hitting the road again in “Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song,” a production prepared to roast more than 30 Broadway shows. The national tour will be performed March 7 and 8 at the Victoria Theatre courtesy of Dayton Live.

Audiences can expect parodies of classic shows such as “The Phantom of the Opera” as well as more contemporary fare like “Frozen,” “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and “The Outsiders” along with nods to recent Broadway revivals of “Cabaret” (starring Eddie Redmayne) and “Gypsy” (starring Audra McDonald).

The national tour of "Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song," offering parodies of musicals including those written by Stephen Sondheim (pictured), will be presented March 7 and 8 at the Victoria Theatre. CONTRIBUTED

“When we go on the road we try to use shows that have toured through certain cities recently,” said Kevin B. McGlynn, a “Forbidden Broadway” veteran who has been a part of the franchise for 28 years. “This version is a lot of new material and classic material so anybody can identify with it. We still do ‘Les Misérables’ and ‘Phantom’ but also ‘Beetlejuice’ and ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’ It’s a really eclectic mix of material that will bring anybody in from any generation.”

ExploreFun and faith: ‘Kaleidoscope’ radio show celebrates 25th anniversary

McGlynn, a Boston Conservatory of Music graduate who grew up in Medford, Mass. as the youngest of six children, has multiple roles in the production. He’s most proud of his impersonation of Robert Goulet which spoofs the legendary crooner’s appearance in the 2005 Broadway revival of “La Cage aux Folles.”

“I saw him in the show and was so unbelievably uncomfortable during the whole show because he was limping and I thought he was going to fall into the orchestra pit,” McGlynn said. “I guess when he (joined) the show as a replacement he was confused and not (familiar) with his lyrics so the parody touches on that.”

Kevin B. McGlynn is a veteran of "Forbidden Broadway." He is a member of the latest national touring company presenting "Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song" March 7 and 8 at the Victoria Theatre. CONTRIBUTED

Being able to laugh at a fumbling Robert Goulet being parodied in a show you probably didn’t see is integral to the successful longevity of the “Forbidden Broadway” brand. Accessibility in the broader sense is fundamental.

ExploreDirector John Waters heading to Dayton for Yellow Springs Film Fest’s Mini-Fest

“Even if you haven’t seen any of these shows, the way Gerard writes it you’ll get the joke,” McGlynn said. “My family wasn’t always the most theatergoing family in the world but when they saw ‘Forbidden Broadway’ they were in hysterics laughing. I’m not even even sure if they knew why they were laughing but they knew it was funny.

“They didn’t need to know the base material. The parody itself tells you why it’s funny. You’re in on the joke with the actor who is singing the song. It’s very accessible for everybody,” McGlynn said.

"Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song," which will be performed March 7 and 8 at the Victoria Theatre, features a parody of Bernadette Peters. CONTRIBUTED

“Forbidden Broadway” is the recipient of a Special Tony Award, an Obie Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Off Broadway Musical. It also received a 2013 Drama Desk Award nomination for its edition of “Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking!”

McGlynn said the franchise will continue not only due to its marketability but its fun, relatable connection to some of the best sketch comedy TV shows such as “Saturday Night Live.”

“A lot of people describe it as a musical version of ‘Saturday Night Live,’” he said. “And for a lot of actors, we’re never going to be able to play these parts but it’s a great chance to sing their songs.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song”

When: March 7 and 8; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $41-$64

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

"Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song," an evening of musical theatre spoofs of such shows as "Frozen" (pictured), will be presented March 7 and 8 at the Victoria Theatre. CONTRIBUTED

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.