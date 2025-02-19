10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: Thursdays-Sundays through March 23

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Director/choreographer Chris Beiser’s terrifically entertaining production of the toe-tapping, Tony Award-winning story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is wonderfully led by Jordan Thomas Burnett (Tommy DeVito) Derrick Bertram (Frankie Valli), Kyle Brace (Nick Massi) and Jonathan Wilson (Bob Gaudio). The cohesive, handsome and impressively harmonic quartet — embodying a lovingly dysfunctional family — smoothly delivers such pop classics as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.” Burnett’s marvelously charismatic, hot-headed East Coast swagger, Bertram’s vocal prowess (“Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” is a winner), Brace’s frank authenticity (bringing believable disgust to Nick’s Act 2 tirade), and Wilson’s endearing persona makes this show a breezy good time.

Cost: $39-$79

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

2. Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Beavercreek High School, 2660 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Details: This annual extravaganza, orchestrated by the Beavercreek Music Parents Association, is intended to ignite a passion for jazz in the hearts of Beavercreek’s youth and neighboring communities.

Cost: Free. Tickets are $25-$30 for the One O’Clock Lab Band performance at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

More info: weekendofjazz.org

3. “Visual Voices: An Exhibition by African American Artists Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1964 Dayton, Ohio, Speech”

When: Through Feb. 28. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Where: Black Palette Art Gallery (1139 W. Third St.) and EbonNia Gallery (1135 W. Third St.).

Details: Curated by local artist and educator Willis “Bing” Davis, this thought-provoking exhibition of 29 works spotlights 13 African American artists, many from the Dayton area, who found inspiration in the ideas in King’s Dayton address. The exhibition is part of Civil Rights Dayton 2024, a series of arts events and lectures done in partnership with the Kettering Foundation commemorating the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the 60th anniversary of a speech that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave to more than 6,200 people at the University of Dayton’s Fieldhouse on Nov. 29, 1964.

Cost: Free

More info: Call Black Palette Art Gallery at 937-723-9106 or EbonNia Gallery at 937-223-2290.

Credit: Pete Comparoni/University of Nor Credit: Pete Comparoni/University of Nor

4. “Hollywood Hits”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Experience the thrill of blockbuster movie themes from “Gone With The Wind,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Lawrence Of Arabia” and “James Bond” among others.

Cost: $14-$118

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

5. “Much Ado About Nothing”

When: Through Feb. 23; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Josh Aaron McCabe excellently directs and adapts Shakespeare’s romantic comedy of mistaken identity and gender dynamics with sitcom-esque zing. Within set designer Brian C. Seckfort’s gorgeous courtyard, McCabe’s radiant cast, exquisitely costumed by Zoë Still, inhabits the text with conversational finesse. As headstrong Beatrice, Alexis Wentworth (superb last season in “A Doll’s House, Part 2″) outstandingly dissects a distaste for men even though Signior Benedick (humorously debonair Orion Carter) ultimately wins her heart. Noteworthy featured roles include Emma Massey (Leonata), Emma Edwards (Hero), Noah Funderburk (Count Claudio), Blaise Duncan-Bevans (Don Pedro), Arianna Schrage (Donna John), Noel Nieczyporowicz (Dogberry), and Juliette Trumbell (Margaret). McCabe’s lively production also contains a cute sing-along and kooky fight choreography by Charlie Cromer.

Cost:$15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

6. “Love Notes”

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: The Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Principal Conductor Awadagin Pratt, offers music from the ages that stirs the enticing emotion of love.

Cost: $30-$55.

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

7. Day of Caring Pancake Brunch

When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Where: Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton

Details: Guests can enjoy a breakfast featuring hot sausages, pancakes, scrambled eggs, applesauce, coffee and orange juice. The event provides a warm and welcoming environment to connect with fellow community members while supporting the homeless and hungry.

Cost: $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and children under 12.

More info: dayofcaring.us

8. Bad Romance: A True Crime Special Interest Tour

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: This evening of art explores themes of crimes connected to love, betrayal and deception.

Cost: $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

More info: 937-223-4278 or daytonartinstitute.org

Credit: BREANNA COLE Credit: BREANNA COLE

9. Bowling for Pride

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Poelking Lanes, 1403 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

Details: This 17th annual event is sponsored by the Greater Dayton LGBT Center.

Cost: $25, which includes shoes.

More info: daytonlgbtcenter.org

10. “More Than Words”

When: Through Feb. 28. Meet the artists from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday with some extended hours on evenings and weekends or by appointment by calling 937-748-5774.

Where: Springboro Art Gallery at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro

Details: Jonathan Heart’s latest interest includes creating with thousands of Scrabble tiles. The interactive “More Than Words” is “is the perfect activity for the entire family to stop by and participate in hidden word games,” according to gallery organizers. The show, featuring special guest Clarice Moore, also showcases sculpture and painting.

Cost: Free

More info: Springboro, OH (cityofspringboro.com) or facebook.com/CityofSpringboro