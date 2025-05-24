Oregon District businesses want people to know they’re open during NATO

Stargel attributed the slowness to the city of Dayton’s delay in communicating a broader message in support of downtown businesses as street closures became imminent.

“There has also been some confusion related to changing road closures and parking restrictions, which were not always communicated clearly or early enough to allow businesses and customers to adjust,” she said. “This has created some understandable frustration for staff, customers, and visitors attempting to navigate downtown.

On the flip side NATO delegates visited Salar last night and this afternoon. The restaurant has enjoyed showcasing their cuisine and hospitality.

“Everyone we have engaged with us has been very kind, respectful and thoughtful about the experience,” Stargel said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised with our interactions with the delegates and their teams. It’s been lovely to do business as usual and show what we do to other people from other parts of the world. To be honest it doesn’t feel more special than just a regular Daytonian because we love our community and they are the ones who sustain us. The (NATO delegates) are here for a brief time but it’s the people who live, work and play here that keep our doors open.”

In the spirit of Oregon District camaraderie, Stargel has been reminding her global guests of what the district has to offer.

“One of the members of a delegation asked where he could find Dayton-centric merchandise, so it was really lovely to be able to send him to Heart Mercantile for T-shirts, magnets and all kinds of cool things,” she said. “It’s nice that they want to take a little piece of Dayton back with them.”

“We strive to be Dayton-oriented and Dayton-centric,” said Kait Laughlin, owner of Heart Mercantile. “We’re the perfect spot for people who are visiting Dayton. It’s been a slow weekend for us so far, but we’d like to encourage everyone to come down.”

She’s also aware of the perception some may have about coming downtown during a heightened time.

“A lot of people probably think it’s going to be a hassle but we’re accessible and you don’t have to go through a check point or the ‘NATO Village,’” Laughlin said.

Megan Gustafson, manager of Oregon Express, shared a similar reaction.

“People are assuming the whole area is inaccessible or shut down which is not the case,” Gustafson said. “We are open. We’ve been slow but it’s cool Dayton is getting the (NATO) recognition.”

Jack Radachi, manager of Omega Music, is particularly aware of the additional police presence in the district.

“It’s just uncomfortable,” Radachi said. “It feels like they’re expecting something bad to happen or something because there’s like 70 cops out here for one person who is getting lunch. It seems a little excessive.”

Nonetheless the Oregon District is excited to welcome everyone this weekend.

“It’s a beautiful weekend,” Stargel said. “Come out and hang and have a good time.”