Personal journeys of mental health, adventure will be shared with Dayton Live audiences

Organizers said the purpose of the series is to go broader than merely championing the great outdoors.

“This series touches on common themes of wildlife exploration, photography and adventure but it also focuses on a wider range of issues such as mental health and addiction,” said Andre Bennington, director of programming for Dayton Live. “It’s important to expand the palate of topics we want to cover and find speakers that fulfill that need.”

The 2025-26 Perspective Speakers Series lineup includes:

Sept. 7: Photographer Cory Richards on ’The Color of Everything’

Climbing legend, National Geographic photographer and mental health advocate, Cory Richards tells the epic tale of risk and adventure in which an encounter with an avalanche forces him to confront the trauma of his past, the burden of addiction and the cost of fame. In the process, he redefines for himself what it means to be human and whole.

“Cory will talk about his climbing exploits but he is also open to talking about past trauma and addiction, including how near-death experiences have forced him to confront some deep-seated issues,” Bennington said. “He’s very open about his mental health struggles too.”

Nov. 2: Explorer Albert Lin presents ‘In Search of Lost Cities’

National Geographic explorer Albert Lin has dedicated his life to uncovering the lost relics of our past — from the Mongolian plains to the Maya jungle — combining cutting-edge technology with vivid storytelling to piece together the forgotten fragments of our humanity.

“Albert is inspirational,” Bennington said. “He has a prosthetic but is still able to do what he does.”

Feb. 1, 2026: Photographer Ami Vitale, ‘Wild Hope: Rethinking Our Relationship With Nature’

Join photographer, filmmaker, and writer Ami Vitale as she takes us on a journey, sharing captivating stories about people learning from wildlife and protecting endangered species like pandas, rhinos, and elephants. Vitale will share uplifting narratives, where hope and collective action are shaping a brighter future for our planet.

“Vitale is completely dedicated to conservation but I think she’s going to approach conservation in some new ways that is maybe more relevant to young people today,” Bennington said.

Bennington also feels the series has become intentional in securing new, multi-generational audiences.

“We want to tap into audiences who have never been to a Dayton Live venue,” he said. “We have seen attendance increases every season. The people who subscribe to the season are renewing every year and we’re adding more.”

He’s also excited to break new ground with the series, particularly regarding Richards and Lin’s presentations.

“I think there is a call to action to the series,” Bennington said. “I don’t know what people do in their private lives after they leave the presentations but we have received a lot of positive responses from audiences including families thinking of issues in new ways. We want to push the boundaries of what people are expecting to hear and see and also motivate action.”

Season subscriptions range from $75-$135. All presentations begin at 3 p.m. Sundays at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. For more information, visit daytonlive.org.

