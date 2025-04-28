Singer with ties to Dayton region makes ‘American Idol’ Top 12

Country singer Slater Nalley, an Atlanta native with roots in Troy, has advanced to the Top 12 on Season 23 of “American Idol.”
During the April 27 episode, the Top 14 contenders performed iconic songs from members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Nalley chose “Your Song” by Elton John.
The 18-year-old high school senior has consistently impressed judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood since receiving a golden ticket to Hollywood at his audition, viewed on the March 9 episode. He performed “Traces of You,” an original song dedicated in memory of Carter Davis, son of his English teacher, Michele Davis. His rendition went viral with 5.9 million views on TiKTok alone, according to Atlanta magazine.
@americanidol @Slater Nalley’s emotional “Traces of You," inspired by tragedy, moves the judges to tears. 💙 #AmericanIdol #OriginalSong ♬ original sound - AmericanIdol
Tonight Nalley will sing for a chance at moving on to the Top 10. The theme is “Iconic Idol Moments.”
Nalley’s mother, Katie (Meeker) Nalley, is a Troy High School graduate. He’s the grandson of George and Cindy Meeker of Troy.
“American Idol” airs at 8 P.M. Sundays and Mondays on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
About the Author