Public forum will take place at University of Dayton in conjunction with NATO assembly

“The conversation will be anchored by the historic Dayton Peace Accords and focus on the current tenuous situation in the Balkans, highlighting the need for the transatlantic alliance to work together towards a lasting peace,” according to a press release.

“This is incredibly important,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, in a press statement. “We will look to what occurred here 30 years ago for the Dayton Peace Accords, but also the importance of ‘What do we do now?’ as we look to the peace that was established in the Balkans. We still have a responsibility for the peace going forward.”

Explore Arts and culture events happening during NATO assembly week in Dayton region

University of Dayton President Eric Spina is also eager to have the assembly in Dayton.

“We think about the cities that have hosted this Parliamentary Assembly over time — Luxembourg City, Montréal, Sofia and Copenhagen. We can now put Dayton on that list as well,” Spina said in a press statement.

The public forum, titled “The Dayton Dialogue: Conversations about Peace & Security in the Balkans,” will feature three panels per day. Themes for each day include:

• Thursday, May 22: NATO’s Role in the Transatlantic Relationship

• Friday, May 23: Dayton Accords 30 Years Later — A Historical Look Back

• Saturday, May 24: Dayton Today for the Balkans Present and Future

• Sunday, May 25: Cultural & Societal Ties that Strengthen Relationships

Think Tanks & Organizations sponsoring various panels:

• Atlantic Council

• Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

• Dayton Development Coalition

• German Marshall Fund

• National Endowment for Democracy

• New Lines Institute

For additional information, visit udayton.edu.