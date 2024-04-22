‘Reading Rainbow’ documentary at The Neon spotlights childhood literacy

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, “Butterfly in the Sky” chronicles the creation of “Reading Rainbow” as well as the challenges Burton and the creators faced to advocate for childhood literacy on television. In addition to archival footage, interviews include Burton, guest star and “Butterfly in the Sky” executive producer Whoopi Goldberg and “Reading Rainbow” co-creator Twila Liggett.

This special, one-time screening will be followed by a panel discussion regarding childhood literacy featuring Trey Clements, assistant professor at Sinclair Community College, Allison Knight, youth services and programming director at the Dayton Metro Library, and Dr. Mary-Kate Sableski, Leary Chair for Innovation in Education, Health, and Wellness in the Department of Teacher Education at the University of Dayton.

HOW TO GO

What: “Butterfly in the Sky”

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28

Cost: $12.50

More info: neonmovies.com