West Carrollton takes key step toward new riverfront whitewater park

The whitewater park would include a river surfing and operations center, a recreation channel/flume, dam safety reconstruction efforts and final design and construction management.

“This attraction will truly put West Carrollton on the map as a regional destination for outdoor adventure and recreation, one that could bring up to 100,000 visitors a year into our community,” City Manager Amber Holloway said at the recent dedication of Sanner Way, the central spine road of the River District.

Creation of the project is estimated to cost between $25 million and $30 million, this news outlet previously reported.

The whitewater park is part of a planned River District set to include retail shops, restaurants, housing, a hotel and other amenities. That larger revitalization initiative began in 2022 and has already completed 30% of design deliverables and critical environmental reports, city officials said.

West Carrollton City Council unanimously approved a resolution empowering Holloway to negotiate and execute the contract, which covers value engineering, detailed design work, permitting, construction documents, and on-site construction support for the riverfront recreation project.

West Carrollton has secured the more than $3.2 million that has been authorized by city council for the purpose of advancing final design, including:

$3 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development via the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023; and

$250,000 through a State Capital Appropriation reauthorized by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in 2024

Environmental assessments and technical studies were completed last year via an appropriation from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Muller Engineering, in a May report about the project, said “an overall design and construction duration of approximately 3 years is reasonable.“