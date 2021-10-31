Savor seasonal events with fall flavors

Beyond the changes you will discover on so many seasonal menus in town, there are also local events to help mark the passing of time.

On Nov. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, Carillon Historical Park’s tavern dinner series will host its annual Harvest Feast with an authentic three-course hearth-cooked meal and historical entertainment in Dayton’s oldest building — the 1796 Newcom Tavern.

Caption Newcom Tavern, now located at Carillon Park in Dayton, was built in 1798 by Col. George Newcom, one of Dayton's first settlers. FILE Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Newcom Tavern served as the city’s first jail, church, general store and first county courthouse. With recipes pulled from 19th-century recipe books, it’s an opportunity to get a candlelit taste of how fellow Daytonians ate in the 1800s. Talk about marking the passing of time.

Cost is $45 for Dayton History members and $50 for non-members. Private tavern dinners are also available to book for the holidays. To learn more visit https://www.daytonhistory.org/event/event-registration.

On Nov. 6 from 1-9 p.m. Autumn Fest will be held at Gem City Market (https://gemcitymarket.com) including local beer and wine tastings, cooking classes, hands-on art, live music and more making for the best grocery shopping experience around. It’s the opportunity to check out a great new shopping spot built for the people, by the people in a food desert, and to pick up some of the aforementioned seasonal ingredients to cook for yourself in the comfort of home.

Caption On Nov. 6 from 1-9 p.m. Autumn Fest will be held at Gem City Market (https://gemcitymarket.com) including local beer and wine tastings, cooking classes, hands-on art, live music and more making for the best grocery shopping experience around. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

It’s the last day in October and if the local holiday store displays didn’t knock you over the head with it, the holidays are definitely upon us. Fish fry season will be kicking into high gear, holiday bazaars will be here in no time and festivals like Springboro’s 34th annual Christmas in Springboro happening Nov. 19 (www.springborofestivals.org) are around the corner.

With four weeks until Thanksgiving and eight until Christmas, time will pass faster than you or I will be able to track. Just make sure to carve out a little of it to enjoy the flavors of fall. You won’t be sorry you did.

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.