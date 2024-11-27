‘Season’s Greetings’ cabaret brings holiday joy, music to PNC Arts Annex

“We have new, creative twists on old favorites, new arrangements of songs people already know,” Handy said. “We also love doing some of John Legend’s arrangements, which have become staples of the show. This is a very modern show. We don’t do much traditional, legit versions of songs. We also laugh a lot and have a lot of fun.”

One of the most popular components involves the audience having an opportunity to offer song requests.

“It’s always our favorite part,” Drennen said. “We all (enjoy) being able to think quickly on our feet and the musicians are so talented. Every show is different as well, which is part of the fun. We enjoy going with the flow, especially in our banter with the audience. It’s important for us to read the room as well as we feel the energy from the audience, which is seated at cocktail tables and feels really close to us. There are no barriers. It’s like we’re all having a holiday party together.”

Producer and Dayton Live Chief Creative Officer Gary Minyard noted the cast hasn’t been stumped in spite of embracing the unexpected.

“One of the things that makes ‘Season’s Greetings’ so unique is that the audience sends in their holiday song requests by writing a little note to Santa and dropping it in a mailbox that sits in the middle of the stage,” Minyard explained in a press statement. “The performers then take those cards and use the suggestions to create their second and third sets of the show. So extensive is the cast’s musical experience that they have yet to be stumped by a suggestion!”

The entire cast is Dayton-based. Handy and Drennen, who have musical theatre backgrounds, are immersed in Dayton’s theater scene. Handy is the producing artistic director of Magnolia Theatre Company, most recently starring in their outstanding local premiere of “What the Constitution Means to Me.” She has also performed with the Human Race Theatre Company and Columbus’ Short North Stage in addition to directing at Wright State University and Miami University. Drennen has directed and performed in productions with TheatreLab Dayton and serves as executive director. He most recently co-wrote the music and lyrics for off-Broadway’s “The Big Gay Jamboree,” one of the most hilarious shows to open in New York City this year. Bell, who has performed funk music classics for years, notably serves as music director for Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. His band of Merry Melody Makers includes Mark Walker, Felicia Jefferson and T. Kareem Powell.

“When we first discussed doing ‘Season’s Greetings’ we didn’t want anybody but the Deron Bell Band,” Drennen said. “Deron and his musicians are so talented and professional.”

“Deron’s band is so strong,” Handy echoed. “We enjoy adding a funk and R&B element. Kareem Powell, who plays the keys in our show, is a part of the Dayton Salsa Project so some of the songs have a salsa feel. Philip is also a versatile singer. It’s all about people bringing forth their talents.”

In addition Minyard noted audiences can expect a new holiday fashion theme to liven the festivities.

“For the first year of ‘Season’s Greetings,’ the feel of the show was holiday glamour and so every performer wore very elegant attire throughout the show,” he said. “The second year, we introduced holiday pajamas in one of the sets and the entire group, including ‘Dominic the Donkey,’ got into the spirit. Last season, everyone wore a holiday-themed Hawaiian shirt for a special musical set. This year… well, let’s just say it’s also something very special. Each of those fashion themes complemented the holiday music choices in the show and this year we’re continuing the trend.”

Drennen hopes “Season’s Greetings” can continue to leave an indelible impression as holiday programming audiences anticipate every year.

“I love traditional holiday shows like ‘The Nutcracker’ and ‘The Christmas Carol,’ but I think having multiple options in Dayton is especially great,” he said. “We’re doing our show early in December as well which feels like a nice kickoff to the holiday season. It’s nice that ‘Season’s Greetings’ is part of the holiday canon in Dayton. We want people to walk away feeling joyful.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Season’s Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret”

When: Dec. 4-8; 7:30 p.m. nightly

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Cost: $18-$41

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org