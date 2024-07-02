See inside this $1.2M Oakwood home for sale

>> PHOTOS GALLERY: See inside this home

The traditional floor plan has a central hallway with hardwood flooring and an open staircase with a spindled railing that wraps up to the second floor. Off the foyer hallway to the left are the formal areas with the living room having French doors that open out to the screen-enclosed porch. A dual sided fireplace has a wood mantel within the living room and a marble surround with a painted mantel within the dining room.

Next to the fireplace is a built-in linen and China hutch with glass cabinet doors and drawers. A crystal chandelier hangs at the center of the room.

Across the hallway are the more casual rooms with a parlor with a brick fireplace which has a raised brick hearth. Built-in wooden bookcases and cabinetry surround two windows with seats. A swinging door opens from the parlor into a half bathroom which is also accessible from the executive study with judges paneling and built-in bookcases.

Both rooms are accessible from the central hallway.

At the end of the hallway is the combined gourmet kitchen and sunken great room. Before entering the kitchen, a butler’s pantry offers a beverage station and cabinetry with terra cotta flooring. The hallway ends directly into the kitchen and breakfast room. Wood beams accent the ceiling and compliment the semi-circular island breakfast bar.

Matching wood cabinetry fills the wall-space and surrounds stainless-steel appliances. A window is above the sink and ceramic-tile backsplash as decorative details. Two glass doors open out from the breakfast room to the expansive wooden balcony deck that wraps around most of the house.

Appliances include a gas range, microwave, wall oven dishwasher and sub-zero refrigerator.

A planning area has pantry cabinets and access to a spacious laundry room with a wall of built-in closets, wash tub and a casual side entrance

A peninsula countertop divides the kitchen from the great room which is one-step lower than the kitchen. A cathedral ceiling peaks above the great room and a Palladian window seat allows views of the hillside. A wall of built-in bookcases and cabinetry surround two narrow windows that flank a fireplace with raised hearth and wood mantel. Accent and canister lights highlight areas natural light does not.

Upstairs, the landing hallway has hardwood flooring and there is a wall of built-in linen drawers and cabinetry. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on this level. The primary bedroom has a decorative fireplace and access to a dressing area with a full wall closet and single-sink vanity.

The primary bathroom has been updated with a walk-in shower behind glass doors, a single-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring and wall accents.

Two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath with a tub/shower and single-sink vanity with ceramic-tile accented walls. One bedroom has a built-in bookcase and cabinet while the other bedroom has a full wall, double-door closet.

Currently a fourth bedroom, the room offers a flexible living space option with knotty-pine paneled walls and cathedral ceiling with wood-beam accents. Several windows allow the room a panoramic view of the back yard hillside allowing for this room to be a possible second-floor sun room or hobby area. There are closets and built-in bookcases.

At the end of the second-floor hallway are French doors that open out to a balcony porch above the formal entry.

Another bedroom suite is on the third floor. The bedroom has furniture nooks, platform space and a quaint sitting area below a triangular window. The bedroom has a closet and access to a full bathroom with a walk-in corner shower and single-sink vanity

Additional living space is within the basement as there is a recreation room with a daylight window, a bonus room with walls of shelves, and a designated exercise area with walk-out access to the two-car garage.

FACTS

Price: $1.2M

Directions: Far Hills to west on Park Avenue to south on Briar Hill (private street)

Highlights: About 4,657 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, 5 fireplaces, volume ceilings, flexible space, formal areas, built-ins, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, third floor bedroom, semi-finished basement, recreation room, glass-block windows, enclosed porch, large wooden deck, balcony porch, forced-air and hot water steam heating, central air conditioning, lawn sprinkler, 2.-car garage, 1.1-acre wooded- lot, circular driveway