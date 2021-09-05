September is packed with food events

Prepare thyself for a time warp to 16th Century England when the village of Willy-Nilly roars back to life at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. The festival features nearly 100 shows daily on 11 stages, more than 135 arts and crafts shops, delicious food and much more. Bring on the roasted turkey legs! Visit www.renfestival.com for more information.

Caption Celtic Fest Ohio returned to Renaissance Park near Waynesville on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured activities included live music, dancing, food & drink and shopping. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Sept. 9: HVO Old Forester Collection tasting and dinner

Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

Hidden Valley Orchards will be featuring an Old Forester Collection bourbon tasting including the 1870, 1897, 1910 and 1920 vintages, as well as a welcome cocktail. Dinner will feature salad, braised short ribs with garlic whipped potatoes and herb roasted root vegetables. A Bourbon chocolate pecan pie will be dessert. Visit www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com for more information.

Sept. 10-12: Greek Fest Express

Dayton Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Get your orders in for tiropita, gyros, souvlaki, pastistio, pastries and more. Pre-order and pre-pay and grab your food at the drive-thru. Orders can be placed on the festival website from now through festival weekend. Visit www.daytongreekfestival.com for more information.

Sept. 10-12: Italian Fall Festa

Bella Villa Hall, 2625 County Line Road, Kettering

The 44th annual festival celebrating Italian cooking and heritage, features a baked pasta dinner on Friday, a stuffed shells dinner on Saturday and a spaghetti and meatball dinner all day long Sunday. Visit www.italianfallfesta.com for more information.

Caption Jollity, located at 127 E. 3rd St., announced it will be holding a private soft-opening this weekend, but reservations for next week will be opened this Friday, May 21. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Sept. 11: Brunch at Jollity

127 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Jollity, a great new restaurant in the Fire Blocks District downtown, now serves brunch on Saturdays. It’s an option from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for those looking for some fresh brunch options. Visit www.jollitydayton.com for more information.

Sept. 11: Great American Beer Tasting

Day Air Ballpark, 220 North Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Watch the Ohio State game on the big screen while enjoying over 100 different beers, ciders and seltzers. This year’s event showcases the biggest number and widest variety of beers in Great American Beer Tasting history. Visit www.milb.com/dayton for more information.

Sept. 11: Feast & Fest Food Truck Rally & Craft Show

Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Treat your family to a day filled with shopping at the craft market, tasty food from a variety of food trucks and the sound of music from live bands. Top off the evening with the Xtreme Roughstock Rodeo show. Visit darkecountynow.com for more information.

Explore South Park puts on an outdoor play

Sept. 11-12: Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

Shoup Park, 1341 Meadowbridge Drive, Beavercreek

With more than 200 booths featuring festival foods, crafts, and popcorn specialties, this popular festival is back after taking 2020 off. It’s good to know the celebration of one of the world’s favorite snacks is back. Visit www.beavercreekpopcornfestival.org for more information.

Sept. 12: Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally

700 E. 4th St., Dayton

Food trucks, street food, vendors, craft beer and cocktails will be back from 5-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of every month. Participating food trucks will include: East Coast Eatz, All Smoked Up, Vegan Thick Eatery, Griddles and Cheese, The Pizza Bandit, Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew, Purely Sweet Bakery and I Heart Ice Cream. This month will be a bubble fest with bubble machines going, big bubble ropes, bubble guns and more. Organizers are encouraging guests to bring their own bubble-making devices and fill the lot with bubble joy. Visit www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com for more information.

Sept. 16-19: HVO Cider Donut Week

Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

Cider donuts, cider donut sundaes, live music, face painting, a scavenger hunt, and even more cider donuts. Visit www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com for more information.

Caption The Hispanic Heritage Festival celebrated its 18th year with dancing, food and fun on Saturday, Sept. 15 at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Sept. 18: Hispanic Heritage Festival

RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Hot Latin music and spicy, delicious Latin food pair up to add some fiery, bold fun to the month of September. Things kick off early with a parade at noon for the 20th anniversary of this popular festival. Visit pacodayton.org for more information.

Sept. 18-19: Preble County Pork Festival

Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Hit up the Porkhaus or the Swine N’ Dine for some hot, ready-to-go pork dishes and then head to the Country Store Meat Market for fresh meat to take home including bacon, ham, pork loin, pork roast, sausage, pork chops, ribs, cracklings, jerky and pork sticks. Be sure to grab one of the apple cider slushies while you can. Visit www.porkfestival.org for more information.

Sept. 19: Dayton Vegan Food & Drink Festival

Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

Whole food plant-based dishes and vegan food and drink will be celebrated at this festival. Vendors will include Baked Better, Be the Light LLC, Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Burrito Babe Bakery, Cabin Fever Confections, Cruelty-Free Stitchery, Done Right Dressing Pop Up, Eyvonne Essentials, Foreverland Farm, Ghostlight Coffee, Krisxmoon Bakery, Lava B. Jewelry LLC, Like Mom’s Only Vegan, Liv Naturally Co, Loving Healthy, Mztickle Creations, Northwest Ohio Vegan Advocates, Om Nom Mobile Cafe, Patchwork Garden, Power Plant Kitchen, Purely, Sweet Bakery, Sprouting Dreams LLC, The Lumpia Queen, The Wild Banana and Yummy Side Hustle. Visit www.facebook.com/DYTveganfestival to learn more.

Caption The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally, hosted by Fashion Remedy Mobile Boutique, attracted a socially distanced crowd wearing masks at Welcome Stadium on Sunday, August 30, 2020. The annual event celebrates the end of summer. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Sept. 19: Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally

1435 Cincinnati St., Dayton

The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally will feature more than 100 vendors including popular food trucks and mobile fashion boutiques. Business advice from The Montgomery County Business Solutions Center also will be offered. Visit www.daytonpowerhouse.com/events to learn more.

Sept. 23: Pacific Northwest Food & Wine

DLM Culinary Center, 6177 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

Chef Carrie Walters will create a quintessential Pacific Northwest menu featuring mushroom stew with goat cheese toast, crispy skin salmon with sesame and herbs, braised lamb with turnips and white beans, and a tasting plate of PNW treasures — cherries, chocolate and hazelnuts. Visit www.dorothylane.com/classes to learn more.

Sept. 24-26: Tipp City Mum Festival

35 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City

As if quaint Tipp City couldn’t get quainter ... When mums take over alongside family activities, delicious food and live entertainment, it’s a sweet small town start to fall. Don’t miss the Mum Festival Antique and Show Car Cruise-In when it packs the historic downtown area with hundreds of quality and unique vehicles or the Saturday morning parade. Visit tippmumfestival.org to learn more.

Caption The Dayton Art Institute has launched Virtual Oktoberfest 2020. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS /DAYTON ART INSTITUTE

Sept. 24-26: 50th anniversary of Oktoberfest

Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Oktoberfest will return for its 50th anniversary in 2021 at the Dayton Art Institute. Plans for Oktoberfest 2021 include the return of the Lederhosen Lunch and Preview Party on Friday, followed by the Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday and Sunday. The Lederhosen Lunch on Friday, hosted by the DAI’s Former Associate Board, offers the only free admission of the weekend, with bratwurst, mettwurst, schnitzel sandwiches, German sides and more available for purchase. Visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/upcoming-events/special-events to learn more.

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.