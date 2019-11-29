The best places to shop in the Oregon District

504 E Fifth St., Dayton

In the former Hedges & Wolf space, this boutique offers women’s and children’s clothing and accessories, bath and body, jewelry, home goods, books, and stationery products. This store is also full of girl power for all of the feminists out there.

Facebook | Website | (937) 723-8496 | Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Brim on Fifth

464 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When you're shopping for someone who has everything, chances are they could use a fun hat! Thankfully there's Brim on Fifth, specializing in hats for men and women as well as accessories, jewelry, and products made by local artisans and crafters.

Website | (937) 222-4287 | Hours: T-S 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Closed Monday

Omega Music

Omega Music has a wide selection of used and new vinyl so if you have a record collector on your list, you're in luck. Omega also carries tons of gift items like shirts, pins, magnets, patches, books and more. CONTRIBUTED

318 E Fifth St., Dayton

Omega has a wide selection of used and new vinyl so if you have a record collector on your list, you're in luck. Omega also carries tons of gift items like shirts, pins, magnets, patches, books, and more.

Website | (937) 275-9949 | Hours: Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Closed Sunday

Deaf Monty's Wine

22 Brown St., Dayton

Chances are you have a person on your list who would just love to find a bottle of wine under the tree with their name on it this holiday season. Visit Deaf Monty in the Oregon District to find the perfect bottle.

Website | (937) 225-9463 | Hours: M-S 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Closed Sunday

Luna Botanicals

Selection of ceramic planters You’d expect a store that specializes in plants to have planters. The selection at Luna are sweet and dreamy. The perfect kind of planters for smaller displays around the home or office. Contributed Photo by Alexis Larsen

261 Wayne Ave. Dayton

Know anyone with a green thumb? Then you should definitely check out Luna Botanicals. This unique boutique can get you set with the perfect gift for the plant mom on your list. They also offer decor, bath and body products, jewelry and accessories, as well as a wide array of gift items.

Website | (937) 522-0240 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day

Eclectic Essentials

510 E Fifth St., Dayton

Eclectic Essentials is, in a word, eclectic! They carry everything vintage and products can range from art to accessories and everything in between. The inventory changes all the time so you never know what you’ll find when you step inside.

937) 361-0662 | Hours: T-R 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., F-Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sun 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Closed Monday

Gem City Catfe

GEM CITY CATFE: If you head East on Fifth Street, you’ll find Gem City Catfe – featuring coffee, cats, and plenty of great gift items for a cat lover on your list. They have shirts, mugs, cat bowties, Pusheen figurines, and lots more. Located at 1513 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

1513 E. Fifth St., Dayton

If you head East on Fifth Street, you’ll find Gem City Catfe – featuring coffee, cats, and plenty of great gift items for a cat lover on your list. They have shirts, mugs, cat bowties, Pusheen figurines, and lots more.

Gemcitycatfe.com | (937) 949-9170 | Hours: Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Spice Paradise

Do you have a gourmand on your holiday shopping list this year? They will love some spices, soup mixes, sauces, and more from Spice Paradise.

8 Brown St., Dayton

Do you have a gourmand on your holiday shopping list this year? They will love some spices, soup mixes, sauces, and more from Spice Paradise.

Facebook | (937) 409-7221 | Hours: Closed Monday, Tuesday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wednesday - Friday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Closed Sunday

Heart Mercantile

Heart has a little bit of everything: mugs, shirts, candles, soap, cards, etc. – all with delightfully snarky sayings, hilarious puns, or just bursting with Dayton pride. This is one boutique where you'll be hard pressed to not do a little shopping for yourself! CONTRIBUTED

438 E Fifth St., Dayton

Heart has a little bit of everything: mugs, shirts, candles, soap, cards, etc. — all with delightfully snarky sayings, hilarious puns, or just bursting with Dayton pride. This is one boutique where you’ll be hard pressed to not do a little shopping for yourself!

Website | (937) 250-6020 | Hours: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. every day

Belle of Dayton Distillery

122 Van Buren St., Dayton

Chances are you have at least one person on your list hoping Santa will bring them some Dayton-made spirits this holiday season. Belle of Dayton offers bottled spirits, glassware, apparel and more.

Website | (937) 250-1837 | Hours: Closed Sunday - Tuesday , Wednesday - Saturday 5 p.m. - `10 p.m.

Clash Gallery & Boutique

Clash features art, handmade items from local crafters and artisans, vintage clothing, jewelry, and accessories, and so much more. CONTRIBUTED

521 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Clash features art, handmade items from local crafters and artisans, vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories, and so much more.

Website | (937) 259-8986 | Hours: Wednesday to Thursday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Feathers

Oregon District resident Janet Phillips opened Feathers Vintage Clothing more than 40 years ago. Credit: Amelia Robinson Credit: Amelia Robinson

440 E. Fifth St., Dayton

If you’re looking to score a vintage treasure, Feathers is the place to go. Clothing, T-shirts, albums, jewelry, pins, knick-knacks and more are just waiting to be discovered at this business serving Dayton for more than four decades. It’s among the neighborhood’s longest running businesses.

Website | Facebook | 937-228-2940 | Closed Mondays. Open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

