Sparkling beverage studio in Mason adds high-protein pudding bar

Power Puddin’ cups are made fresh to order. Each cup has 15 to 30 grams of protein and two to five grams of fiber.

The puddings on the menu are inspired by nostalgic ice cream flavors:

Raspberry Chocolate Chunk (vanilla pudding swirled with raspberry and rich dark chocolate chunks) $3.99

Chocolate Therapy (chocolate chips on chocolate fudge pudding with whipped cream and protein foam) $4.49

Blueberry Lemon Meringue (lemon pudding with blueberry purée and marshmallow foam) $4.99

Customers can also choose to build their own Power Puddin’ cup starting with a base of 15 grams of protein, zero grams of added sugar and two grams of fiber.

Toppings range from no-sugar added options like fresh, frozen fruit and cacao nibs to crushed Oreos and Reese’s peanut butter sauce.

All of the pudding bar’s toppings are gluten-free.

MORE DETAILS

Scherger, a former Kroger executive, opened Jukebox at 5859 Deerfield Blvd. in June to “build a place where creativity meets carbonation.”

Customers can craft more than one billion beverage combinations using premium, fresh and house made ingredients.

For more information, visit jukeboxbevs.com or the establishment’s Instagram or TikTok pages (@jukeboxbevs).

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

