Storytelling and schools: Wright State’s 2024-25 visual arts season opens with two photo exhibitions

Curated by Marcella Hackbardt, professor of studio art at Kenyon College, “ReWritten: Photographers Reshaping the Narrative” features artists who pioneer New Genre Narrative photography, emphasizing social justice and personal identity among other themes.

“From tintypes to artificial intelligence, a range of photographic methods are employed to redefine visual narratives with both urgency and contemplative depth,” stated organizers in a press release.

Credit: GINA OSTERLOH Credit: GINA OSTERLOH

“ReWritten” features works by Jacqueline Arias, Jen Everett, Amber N. Ford, Ellen Garvens, Emily Hanako Momohara, Gina Osterloh, Leonard Suryajaya, Raymond Thompson Jr., Jonathan Vega, Carmen Winant, Jacqueline Woods and Emily Zeller.

Interested in a deeper dive? Check out these events:

Thursday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m.: Curator talk with Marcella Hackbardt and opening reception, Stein Galleries.

Wednesday, Sept. 18: Film screening of “Namba” by Emily Momohara, 4 p.m., 280 Creative Arts Center; and reception, 5:30 p.m., Stein Galleries.

Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m.: Artist talk with Gina Osterloh and reception, Stein Galleries.

In 2022, Daniel McInnis began a photographic survey of elementary schools in the Toledo metropolitan area, documenting teachers, staff and administrators and the spaces they inhabit.

Curated by Tracy Longley-Cook, associate professor of art at Wright State, “Elementary” is intended to foster “a greater appreciation for the individual sacrifices made by elementary educators, as teachers continue to struggle with what American communities have come to expect: low salaries, long hours, limited resources and degraded facilities.”

“It is my purpose to bring about greater appreciation for the individual sacrifices elementary educators make and the profession as a whole,” McInnis said in a press statement.

Credit: DANIEL MCINNIS Credit: DANIEL MCINNIS

McInnis is a documentary photographer who uses portraiture as a primary focus and an associate professor in photography and digital design at the University of Toledo. He has also taught photographic practice and history at Ithaca College, The American University of Dubai, John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY), the School of Visual Arts, Wittenberg University and Bowling Green State University.

He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film, Photography and the Visual Arts from Ithaca College and a Master of Fine Arts in Photography from Savannah College of Art and Design.

In addition the Stein Galleries will host the following on Saturday, Oct. 19:

1 p.m.: Artist talk

2 p.m.: Reception

3–4:30 p.m.: Panel discussion with Dayton-area education professionals

“ReWritten” and “Elementary” are part of the 2024 FotoFocus Biennial: backstories. Now in its seventh iteration, the biennial supports more 100 projects at museums, galleries, universities and public spaces throughout Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus and Northern Kentucky in October.

How to go

What: “ReWritten: Photographers Reshaping the Narrative” and “Elementary: Photographs by Daniel McInnis”

When: Through Nov. 2; Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Wright State University’s Stein Galleries, 160 Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Cost: Admission and gallery events are free.

More info: Call 937-775-2973 or email artgalleries@wright.edu or visit wright.edu/artgalleries.