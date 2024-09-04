10 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region

When: Sept. 6-8; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and noon- 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: The Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture with live music, dancing and food including gyro, spanakopita and baklava.

Cost: $5. Free for veterans, active duty military and children younger than 12.

More info: daytongreekfestival.com

2. Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

When: Sept. 7-8; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Along Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek

Details: Enjoy all things popcorn as well as festival foods, vendors, a car show, a 5K and Fitness Walk, and a beer garden.

Cost: Free

More info: beavercreekpopcornfestival.org

3. First Friday

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6

Where: Across downtown Dayton

Details: Support downtown Dayton businesses at this monthly art hop featuring dining, shopping and entertainment deals as well as live music.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

4. After Dark: Cosmic Camp

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: The After Dark: Cosmic Camp offers guests 21 and older an opportunity to enjoy open aircraft, space-themed games and crafts, fun photo ops, silent disco, artifacts from the Museum’s collection not normally on display, trivia with prizes, visits by characters from the Ohio Garrison of the 501st Legion Star Wars costumers, and more.

Cost: $40

More info: afmuseum.com

5. Italian Fall Festa

When: Sept. 6-8; 6-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Bella Villa, 2625 County Line Road, Beavercreek

Details: This 47th annual festival will feature Italian dinners, music, bocce, and booths including homemade cookies, calzone, pizza, sausage and peppers, pasta fagioli, cannoli, tiramisu, salads, meatball sandwiches, and more.

Cost: Free

More info: johnpirelliosdia.org/fall-festa

6. “Project Peace Post”

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6

Where: International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Details: Th exhibit features 198 digital portraits of peace advocates worldwide encompassing the International Day of Peace on Sept 21. The collection honors individuals combating injustice, with each portrait inspired by the advocate’s story and cultural heritage. The project involved 96 artists over eight years. This exhibit has an Opening Reception Friday and continues through Nov. 2.

Cost: Free

More info: peace-post.com

7. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Six-time Grammy-winning country/roots artist Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit are on tour with special guest Alejandro Escovedo. Isbell also notably appeared in Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed 2023 film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Cost: $49.50-$129.50

More info: rosemusiccenter.com

8. Zion Lutheran Community Festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Road, Dayton

Details: Enjoy prizes, Bingo, live music, food, games, hayrides, performers, Legos and more.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-434-9422 or zionelc.org

9. Hot Toddies Jazz Band

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Levitt Dayton, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Based in NYC, The Hot Toddies Jazz Band is an ensemble known for their vibrant mix of hot jazz and swing, perfect for dancing and lindy hop. They’ve headlined iconic venues like Lincoln Center and maintain a strong presence at top jazz clubs and exclusive events, featuring a lineup of renowned musicians led by co-founders Gabe Terracciano and Patrick Soluri.

Cost: Free

More info: LevittDayton.org

10. “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong” Nonprofit Night

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

Details: The Edward A. Dixon Gallery’s annual art exhibition “We’re Doing It ALL Wrong” helps bring about awareness and action to a variety of social issues. The gallery also hosts a Nonprofit Night each year to spotlight local organizations. This year’s event will spotlight Miami Valley Meals, the Ohio Community Development Corporation Association, and the Dayton Metro Library. Each organization will have a representative available to present information about what they do and how others can get involved through increasing awareness, volunteerism and donations.

Cost: Free

More info: shop.eadgallery.com