BreakingNews
Dayton Dragons National Anthem tryouts deadline extended

Straight No Chaser, Travis Tritt to perform at The Rose this summer

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Lifestyles
By
36 minutes ago
X

Popular a cappella group Straight No Chaser and country music legend Travis Tritt are the latest acts heading to The Rose Music Center at The Heights this summer.

Straight No Chaser will bring their newest tour, Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s, to town on Tuesday, July 30. They will be joined by ‘90s idol Lisa Loeb, whose song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the soundtrack to the iconic ‘90s film “Reality Bites” celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

ExploreCenterville grad on ‘American Idol’ gets golden ticket to Hollywood

Initially formed at Indiana University, Straight No Chaser is RIAA-certified Gold and has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2023, the group performed in more than 50 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including a record-breaking run in Indianapolis.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23 online and at the Rose Music Center box office. Tickets are priced at $33.50-$76.50. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum country singer Travis Tritt will perform Thursday, Aug. 15 with special guest War Hippies.

The Georgia native has sold more than 30 million albums and has received four CMA Awards among other accolades. He’s also dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson, all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s.

ExploreOhio State Fair’s first slate of concerts includes Ohio Players, Alabama

Among Tritt’s 11 studio albums and numerous singles are 19 Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.” He’s also appeared in numerous feature films and TV shows throughout his career.

Tickets for his 8 p.m. performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23 online and at the Rose Music Center box office. Tickets are priced at $38.50-$83.50. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.

In Other News
1
‘Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience’ at the Schuster Center...
2
Grammy-nominated Cajun group performs today in Yellow Springs
3
Ohio State Fair’s first slate of concerts includes Ohio Players...
4
Dayton Dragons National Anthem tryouts deadline extended
5
Battle of the Bartenders is back with 10 competitors ready to make...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top