SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK: Sneak peek at 3-course meal deal menus

After a COVID hiatus in 2020, Summer Restaurant Week is back, looking to tempt hungry diners.
The seasonal promotion presents an opportunity to sample the best that 24 local restaurants have to offer in the form of special three-course meals priced at $20.21, $25.21 or $30.21 at a variety of independent restaurants across the Miami Valley.
Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA), says the promotion, which has been going strong for well over a decade, continues to be of great interest to the public because it’s a way to sample different dishes at a lower price point.
The Restaurant Week promotion runs July 25-Aug. 1. Zahora recommends making reservations in advance and to double-check the dates and the hours of participating restaurants — not all restaurants are open seven days a week. Earlier dining times and off-peak days like Sunday through Wednesday are likely to have more availability.
Many menu options include dishes inspired by summer — both the weather and what’s in season. Here’s a look at some of the featured menus that caught my attention by screaming summer.
Credit: HANDOUT
The Caroline
First course: Choice of the Caroline summer salad with watermelon, walnuts, red onion and feta cheese or a cup of soup.
Second course: Choice of jumbo sea scallops tossed with red onion and asparagus tips in linguini with a roasted red pepper, caper cream sauce or a 10-ounce prime rib served with fresh asparagus.
Third course: Choice of triple chocolate cake or a salted caramel cheesecake
elé Cake Co Bistro and Wine Bar
First course: Choose from a summer corn Buddha bowl made with blistered corn, quinoa, marinated cherry tomatoes, avocado, arugula, and burrata cheese dressed in creamy lemon vinaigrette and topped with crispy fried beets or Bulgogi beef tacos made with marinated flank steak, kimchi, sesame cucumbers and sriracha aioli in flour tortillas.
Second course: Choose from pan seared tiger shrimp over summer corn risotto with Mascarpone and crispy Brussels sprouts or summer Bolognese made with bucatini pasta in a roasted cherry tomato sauce with white wine, fresh basil, pecorino cheese, ground chicken and a touch of cream.
Third course: Choose from chocolate shortcake with warm strawberry rhubarb compote, cream cheese whip and fresh strawberries or a house lemon tart with raspberry sauce, creme anglaise and fresh berries.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
First course: Cup of chicken tortilla soup, BLT salad or lemon whipped feta with roasted tomatoes and grilled focaccia.
Second course: Slow roasted prime rib or key lime grilled salmon served over ancient grains pilaf with asparagus, roasted tomatoes and grilled corn or shrimp, chicken and sausage Jambalaya tossed with basmati rice or a wood grilled New York Strip with BLT butter (bacon, spinach, roasted tomato); served with choice of side.
Third course: Creme brulee cheesecake squares, chocolate cheesecake topped with summer strawberries in raspberry sauce or carrot cake with salted caramel sauce, served warm.
Credit: Lisa Powell
Carvers Steaks & Chops
First course: Your choice soup of the day or romaine, spinach, mixed greens or Caesar salad.
Second course: BBQ Salmon, 7-ounce prime rib, 8-ounce New York strip steak, 7-ounce Prime Rib and shrimp or filet Oscar topped with crab meat, béarnaise and asparagus.
Third course: Creme brulee or chocolate mousse.
A really great deal
Perhaps the best deal for restaurant week this year comes courtesy of Hickory River Smokehouse in Tipp City, which gives a good deal on the food for the price with a three-course meal for two people starting at $20.21.
For $20.21 customers get two sandwich plates served with two sides and dessert. For $25.21 customers get two dinner plates with two sides and cornbread and for $30.21 customers get two smokehouse combo plates (ribs and the choose of another meat) served with two sides and cornbread. For dessert there is the choice of a turtle brownie, chocolate chip cookie or a cobbler, which is obviously the way to go for summer. They have peach, cherry, blackberry and apple to choose from.
2021 SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
The following is a list of the businesses scheduled to participate in the 2019 Miami Valley Restaurant Associations’ Summer Restaurant Week taking place July 25- Aug. 1. Please note — this list of participating restaurants is subject to change and reservations may be required from some participating locations. Calling ahead is recommended, for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date participating restaurant list and information visit dineoutdayton.com.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
DAYTON
Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., (937) 228-2511
Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., (937) 224-7822
Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., (937) 222-2892
Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, (937) 236-4329
Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St., (937) 222-3100
Trolley Stop, 530 E. 5th St., (937) 461-1101
Wheat Penny, 515 Wayne Ave., (937) 496-5268
KETTERING
Christopher’s Restaurant, 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, (937) 299-0089
Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road in the Town & Country shopping center, (937) 534-0494
CENTERVILLE
Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, (937) 433-7099
Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Drive, (937) 439-9200
GERMANTOWN
Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., (937) 855-7759
WASHINGTON TWP.
The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, (937) 291-1661
Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave., (937) 434-4750
MIAMISBURG
elé Bistro and Wine Bar, 3680 Rigby Road, (937) 384-2253
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Road, (937) 865-9355
Watermark Restaurant, 20 S. First St., (937) 802-0891
WEST CARROLLTON
El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Drive, (937) 859-8229
VANDALIA
Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road, (937) 890-8899
MIAMI COUNTY
TROY
The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., (937) 552-7676
Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., (937) 335-3837
TIPP CITY
Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, (937) 669-2271
GREENE COUNTY
BEAVERCREEK
Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, (937) 429-9000
XENIA
Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 North Detroit St., (937) 372-3202
HOW TO GO
What: Summer Restaurant Week
When: July 25-Aug. 1
Where: Various locations
Cost: Meals range in price from $20.21 to $30.21
More info: (937) 461-MVRA or dineoutdayton.com