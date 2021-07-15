SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK: Sneak peek at 3-course meal deal menus

The Caroline restaurant, 5 S. Market St. on the square in downtown Troy, is participating in Summer Restaurant Week. STAFF Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

The Caroline

First course: Choice of the Caroline summer salad with watermelon, walnuts, red onion and feta cheese or a cup of soup.

Second course: Choice of jumbo sea scallops tossed with red onion and asparagus tips in linguini with a roasted red pepper, caper cream sauce or a 10-ounce prime rib served with fresh asparagus.

Third course: Choice of triple chocolate cake or a salted caramel cheesecake



elé Cake Co Bistro and Wine Bar

First course: Choose from a summer corn Buddha bowl made with blistered corn, quinoa, marinated cherry tomatoes, avocado, arugula, and burrata cheese dressed in creamy lemon vinaigrette and topped with crispy fried beets or Bulgogi beef tacos made with marinated flank steak, kimchi, sesame cucumbers and sriracha aioli in flour tortillas.

Second course: Choose from pan seared tiger shrimp over summer corn risotto with Mascarpone and crispy Brussels sprouts or summer Bolognese made with bucatini pasta in a roasted cherry tomato sauce with white wine, fresh basil, pecorino cheese, ground chicken and a touch of cream.

Third course: Choose from chocolate shortcake with warm strawberry rhubarb compote, cream cheese whip and fresh strawberries or a house lemon tart with raspberry sauce, creme anglaise and fresh berries.



Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

First course: Cup of chicken tortilla soup, BLT salad or lemon whipped feta with roasted tomatoes and grilled focaccia.

Second course: Slow roasted prime rib or key lime grilled salmon served over ancient grains pilaf with asparagus, roasted tomatoes and grilled corn or shrimp, chicken and sausage Jambalaya tossed with basmati rice or a wood grilled New York Strip with BLT butter (bacon, spinach, roasted tomato); served with choice of side.

Third course: Creme brulee cheesecake squares, chocolate cheesecake topped with summer strawberries in raspberry sauce or carrot cake with salted caramel sauce, served warm.

Carvers Steaks & Chops in Centerville is participating in Summer Restaurant Week.

Carvers Steaks & Chops

First course: Your choice soup of the day or romaine, spinach, mixed greens or Caesar salad.

Second course: BBQ Salmon, 7-ounce prime rib, 8-ounce New York strip steak, 7-ounce Prime Rib and shrimp or filet Oscar topped with crab meat, béarnaise and asparagus.

Third course: Creme brulee or chocolate mousse.



A really great deal

Perhaps the best deal for restaurant week this year comes courtesy of Hickory River Smokehouse in Tipp City, which gives a good deal on the food for the price with a three-course meal for two people starting at $20.21.

For $20.21 customers get two sandwich plates served with two sides and dessert. For $25.21 customers get two dinner plates with two sides and cornbread and for $30.21 customers get two smokehouse combo plates (ribs and the choose of another meat) served with two sides and cornbread. For dessert there is the choice of a turtle brownie, chocolate chip cookie or a cobbler, which is obviously the way to go for summer. They have peach, cherry, blackberry and apple to choose from.

2021 SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

The following is a list of the businesses scheduled to participate in the 2019 Miami Valley Restaurant Associations’ Summer Restaurant Week taking place July 25- Aug. 1. Please note — this list of participating restaurants is subject to change and reservations may be required from some participating locations. Calling ahead is recommended, for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date participating restaurant list and information visit dineoutdayton.com.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

DAYTON

Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., (937) 228-2511

Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., (937) 224-7822

Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., (937) 222-2892

Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, (937) 236-4329

Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St., (937) 222-3100

Trolley Stop, 530 E. 5th St., (937) 461-1101

Wheat Penny, 515 Wayne Ave., (937) 496-5268

KETTERING

Christopher’s Restaurant, 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, (937) 299-0089

Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road in the Town & Country shopping center, (937) 534-0494

CENTERVILLE

Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, (937) 433-7099

Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Drive, (937) 439-9200

GERMANTOWN

Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., (937) 855-7759

WASHINGTON TWP.

The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, (937) 291-1661

Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave., (937) 434-4750

MIAMISBURG

elé Bistro and Wine Bar, 3680 Rigby Road, (937) 384-2253

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Road, (937) 865-9355

Watermark Restaurant, 20 S. First St., (937) 802-0891

WEST CARROLLTON

El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Drive, (937) 859-8229

VANDALIA

Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road, (937) 890-8899

MIAMI COUNTY

TROY

The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., (937) 552-7676

Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., (937) 335-3837

TIPP CITY

Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, (937) 669-2271

GREENE COUNTY

BEAVERCREEK

Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, (937) 429-9000

XENIA

Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 North Detroit St., (937) 372-3202

HOW TO GO

What: Summer Restaurant Week

When: July 25-Aug. 1

Where: Various locations

Cost: Meals range in price from $20.21 to $30.21

More info: (937) 461-MVRA or dineoutdayton.com