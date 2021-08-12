Super Science Saturday: Take a FREE ride through the solar system at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Among the science fun visitors can participate in Saturday, Aug. 21 will be:

🪐 The Sesame Street Muppets will explore the night sky and the moon in the planetarium.

🚀 Take a virtual roller coaster ride through the solar system.

🌟 Go stargazing with an astronomer and learn about planets and constellations.

The next Super Science Saturday is planned for Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is located at 2600 DeWeese Parkway in Dayton.

More information about the museum and Super Science Saturday can be found here.