dayton-daily-news logo
X

Super Science Saturday: Take a FREE ride through the solar system at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Super Science Saturday – a day of free fun at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery – returns Saturday, Aug. 21.
Caption
Super Science Saturday – a day of free fun at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery – returns Saturday, Aug. 21.

What to Do
By Staff report
30 minutes ago

Super Science Saturday — a day of free fun at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery — returns next weekend.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is dedicated to providing Dayton area residents with science-focused programming and fun for the entire family.

ajc.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Super Science Saturday is one of the free-admission days the museum hosts for guests throughout the year with an interesting mix of educational talks, science theater presentations, hands-on experiments, animal exploration events and more.

Among the science fun visitors can participate in Saturday, Aug. 21 will be:

🪐 The Sesame Street Muppets will explore the night sky and the moon in the planetarium.

🚀 Take a virtual roller coaster ride through the solar system.

🌟 Go stargazing with an astronomer and learn about planets and constellations.

The next Super Science Saturday is planned for Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is located at 2600 DeWeese Parkway in Dayton.

More information about the museum and Super Science Saturday can be found here.

In Other News
1
Lost in fun: Cowvin’s Corney Maze & Playland is open at Young’s Jersey...
2
Weekend Festival Guide: 7 fun events happening soon across the Miami...
3
Creativity on display: Art on the Lawn returns to Yellow Springs
4
Middletown to host inaugural craft beer festival this weekend
5
Englewood to host a 5k, art festival and car show this weekend
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top