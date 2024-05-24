Taste of Cincinnati is this weekend and is larger than ever: 85 food vendors, 20 beer locations

Now in its 45th year, organizers say it’s one of the largest and longest running culinary arts festivals in the country attracting more than 550,000 people.

The festival stretches across four blocks of downtown Cincinnati on Fifth Street, between Main Street and east of Sentinel Street in downtown Cincinnati.

With so many food vendors it will be next to impossible to try everything, even if you attend all three days eating breakfast, lunch and dinner with snacks in between.

Fortunately, all of the vendors participated in the Best of Taste awards. Here’s a look at this year’s winners:

BEST RESTAURANT

Appetizer

Gold: Alley Baby—Wings

Alley Baby—Wings Silver: Kabobske—Avocado Hummus

Kabobske—Avocado Hummus Bronze: Chino’s Street Food—Chino’s Loaded Fries

Side Dish

Gold: Thai Express—Mango Salad

Entree

Gold: French Toast Heaven—Jerk Chicken & Grits

French Toast Heaven—Jerk Chicken & Grits Silver (two-way tie): Chino’s Street Food—Marinated Chicken with Veggie Fried Rice and Pata Roja Taqueria—Birria Taco

Chino’s Street Food—Marinated Chicken with Veggie Fried Rice and Pata Roja Taqueria—Birria Taco Bronze: Kabobske—Mediterranean Chicken Kebab Rice Bowl

Dessert

Gold: The Cheesecakery Bakery—Oreo Cheesecake Cupcake

The Cheesecakery Bakery—Oreo Cheesecake Cupcake Silver: Pompilio’s Restaurant—Peanut Butter Fudge Cannoli with Milk Chocolate

Pompilio’s Restaurant—Peanut Butter Fudge Cannoli with Milk Chocolate Bronze: French Toast Heaven—Bacon Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Bar

FINDLAY KITCHEN

Appetizer and Side Dish

Gold: Sen by Kiki—Ceviche

Sen by Kiki—Ceviche Silver: Jay’s Nyam & Jam—Jerk Chicken Taco

Entree

Gold: Jay’s Nyam & Jam—Jamaican Bowl

Jay’s Nyam & Jam—Jamaican Bowl Silver: Magnificent Morsels Catering—Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Dessert

Gold: BanaSun Smoothie Bar—Acaí Bowl

BanaSun Smoothie Bar—Acaí Bowl Silver: Chico’s Cheesecakes—Banana Pudding Cheesecake

FOOD TRUCK

Appetizer

Gold: Dine-In Hawaiian—Panko Crusted Mac

Dine-In Hawaiian—Panko Crusted Mac Silver: Wicked Hickory—Dirty South Shot

Wicked Hickory—Dirty South Shot Bronze: Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen—Seafood Nolchos

Side Dish

Gold: Dine-In Hawaiian—Crab Bake

Dine-In Hawaiian—Crab Bake Silver: Adena’s Beefstroll—Ma’s Meatball

Adena’s Beefstroll—Ma’s Meatball Bronze: Nonstop Flavor—Jerk Chicken Cheesy Fries

Entree

Gold: Buffalo’s Best—Roast Beef on Weck

Buffalo’s Best—Roast Beef on Weck Silver: Nonstop Flavor—Brown Stew Chicken Dinner

Nonstop Flavor—Brown Stew Chicken Dinner Bronze: Red Sesame Korean BBQ—Yummy Bowl

Dessert

Gold: Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen—Bourbon Peach Beignet

Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen—Bourbon Peach Beignet Silver: SugarSnap! Sweets—Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae

SugarSnap! Sweets—Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae Bronze: Cc’s Empanadas—Churros

How to go

What: Taste of Cincinnati

Where: Downtown Cincinnati on Fifth Street. See website for information on street closures and parking

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 25 and 26, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 27

Cost: Free, food and drink options range between $4-8

More information: www.tasteofcincinnati.com