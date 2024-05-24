Taste of Cincinnati is this weekend and is larger than ever: 85 food vendors, 20 beer locations

This weekend’s Taste of Cincinnati will see more food vendors than it ever has with more than 85 serving up their best dishes.
The three-day culinary juggernaut started in 1979 and today will feature more than 300 dishes and 20 beer locations. It’s also a music festival with 50 live entertainment acts on five large stages spread across the festival.
Now in its 45th year, organizers say it’s one of the largest and longest running culinary arts festivals in the country attracting more than 550,000 people.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
The festival stretches across four blocks of downtown Cincinnati on Fifth Street, between Main Street and east of Sentinel Street in downtown Cincinnati.
With so many food vendors it will be next to impossible to try everything, even if you attend all three days eating breakfast, lunch and dinner with snacks in between.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Fortunately, all of the vendors participated in the Best of Taste awards. Here’s a look at this year’s winners:
BEST RESTAURANT
Appetizer
- Gold: Alley Baby—Wings
- Silver: Kabobske—Avocado Hummus
- Bronze: Chino’s Street Food—Chino’s Loaded Fries
Side Dish
- Gold: Thai Express—Mango Salad
Entree
- Gold: French Toast Heaven—Jerk Chicken & Grits
- Silver (two-way tie): Chino’s Street Food—Marinated Chicken with Veggie Fried Rice and Pata Roja Taqueria—Birria Taco
- Bronze: Kabobske—Mediterranean Chicken Kebab Rice Bowl
Dessert
- Gold: The Cheesecakery Bakery—Oreo Cheesecake Cupcake
- Silver: Pompilio’s Restaurant—Peanut Butter Fudge Cannoli with Milk Chocolate
- Bronze: French Toast Heaven—Bacon Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Bar
FINDLAY KITCHEN
Appetizer and Side Dish
- Gold: Sen by Kiki—Ceviche
- Silver: Jay’s Nyam & Jam—Jerk Chicken Taco
Entree
- Gold: Jay’s Nyam & Jam—Jamaican Bowl
- Silver: Magnificent Morsels Catering—Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Dessert
- Gold: BanaSun Smoothie Bar—Acaí Bowl
- Silver: Chico’s Cheesecakes—Banana Pudding Cheesecake
FOOD TRUCK
Appetizer
- Gold: Dine-In Hawaiian—Panko Crusted Mac
- Silver: Wicked Hickory—Dirty South Shot
- Bronze: Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen—Seafood Nolchos
Side Dish
- Gold: Dine-In Hawaiian—Crab Bake
- Silver: Adena’s Beefstroll—Ma’s Meatball
- Bronze: Nonstop Flavor—Jerk Chicken Cheesy Fries
Entree
- Gold: Buffalo’s Best—Roast Beef on Weck
- Silver: Nonstop Flavor—Brown Stew Chicken Dinner
- Bronze: Red Sesame Korean BBQ—Yummy Bowl
Dessert
- Gold: Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen—Bourbon Peach Beignet
- Silver: SugarSnap! Sweets—Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae
- Bronze: Cc’s Empanadas—Churros
How to go
What: Taste of Cincinnati
Where: Downtown Cincinnati on Fifth Street. See website for information on street closures and parking
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 25 and 26, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 27
Cost: Free, food and drink options range between $4-8
More information: www.tasteofcincinnati.com
About the Author