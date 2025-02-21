Tecumseh, Wayne grads appear on TV dramas ‘The Rookie,’ ‘S.W.A.T’

Born and raised in New Carlisle, Stafford has also appeared on “Modern Family,” “Criminal Minds” and “NCIS.” He is a Muse Machine alum and graduate of the Boston Conservatory.

Wayne High School and Sinclair Community College theater performance graduate Michael Lehr is set to appear tonight on CBS' “S.W.A.T.” Lehr has enjoyed success in Hollywood for more than 10 years as a fight coordinator and stunt performer. He’ll reportedly be featured at the beginning of the episode. “S.W.A.T.” airs Fridays at 10 p.m.

Lehr’s passion for the arts began as a child growing up with his military family in Fairborn. At age 12, he became interested in acting while watching a childhood friend perform in Actor’s Theatre of Fairborn’s production of “A Thousand Clowns.” Upon moving to Huber Heights and graduating from Wayne, he ultimately appeared at Sinclair in “The Front Page,” “Richard III” and John Fleming’s acclaimed staging of “The King Stag.” He also interned at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati.

Lehr notably served as the fight coordinator for Chris Hemsworth’s 2020 film “Extraction.”