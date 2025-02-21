Breaking: Ohio records first juvenile flu-related death as hospitalizations continue to rise

Tecumseh, Wayne grads appear on TV dramas ‘The Rookie,’ ‘S.W.A.T’

Muse Machine alum Patrick Stafford (center) and the cast of ABC's "The Rookie." Stafford, a Tecumseh High School grad, portrayed Ryan Dearbourne on the Feb. 4 episode of the drama series. FACEBOOK PHOTO

Two Los Angeles-based actors from the Dayton area can be seen on the small screen in hit TV dramas.

Tecumseh High School grad Patrick Stafford appeared on the Feb. 4 episode of ABC’s “The Rookie” in the featured role of the emotionally disturbed Ryan Dearbourne, a suspect suffering from schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder and drug addiction. The episode is streaming on Hulu.

Born and raised in New Carlisle, Stafford has also appeared on “Modern Family,” “Criminal Minds” and “NCIS.” He is a Muse Machine alum and graduate of the Boston Conservatory.

Tecumseh High School graduate Patrick Stafford on the set of ABC's "The Rookie." FACEBOOK PHOTO

Wayne High School and Sinclair Community College theater performance graduate Michael Lehr is set to appear tonight on CBS' “S.W.A.T.” Lehr has enjoyed success in Hollywood for more than 10 years as a fight coordinator and stunt performer. He’ll reportedly be featured at the beginning of the episode. “S.W.A.T.” airs Fridays at 10 p.m.

Lehr’s passion for the arts began as a child growing up with his military family in Fairborn. At age 12, he became interested in acting while watching a childhood friend perform in Actor’s Theatre of Fairborn’s production of “A Thousand Clowns.” Upon moving to Huber Heights and graduating from Wayne, he ultimately appeared at Sinclair in “The Front Page,” “Richard III” and John Fleming’s acclaimed staging of “The King Stag.” He also interned at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati.

Michael Lehr is a Wayne High School and Sinclair Community College graduate. He is a Los Angeles-based stunt performer and fight coordinator. CONTRIBUTED

Lehr notably served as the fight coordinator for Chris Hemsworth’s 2020 film “Extraction.”

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.