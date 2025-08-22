The 5 latest recipes from our food writer, Dayton chef Whitney Kling

1 pie crust, homemade or store bought (I use Martha Stewart’s pâte brisée recipe)

4 oz cream cheese, at room temperature

⅓ cup whole milk

4 eggs, beaten

1 16 oz package frozen spinach, thawed and drained well

½ cup finely shredded sharp white cheddar (I use Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar)

6 green onions, just the green part, sliced

½ t salt

¼ t pepper

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Roll out your pie dough and press into a pie pan. With a hand mixer, whip the softened cream cheese and slowly add the milk. To this mixture add the eggs, spinach, cheese, onions, salt, and pepper. Pour the mixture into the prepared pie crust. Bake for about 25 minutes. The crust should be golden and the filling should be firm.

Serves 4

Cook Time: 25 minutes

1 lb spaghetti

4 T olive oil

1 can chick peas, drained and rinsed

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 T Kosher salt

2 t freshly ground black pepper

1 T butter

In plenty of salted water, cook the spaghetti according to package instructions, reserving ¼ cup pasta water.

In a medium pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the chick peas and cook, stirring occasionally, until they darken in color, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic, salt, and pepper and continue to cook for 2 minutes, being careful to not let the garlic brown.

Add the chick pea mixture to the pasta and combine. Stir in the butter and warm pasta water and toss until butter is melted and everything is evenly coated.

Serves 4

Cook Time: 35 minutes

2 lbs beets, peeled and cubed into ½ inch cubes

3 T olive oil

2 t Kosher salt

1 t black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl mix all the ingredients until the beets are evenly coated. Spread evenly on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Roast for 28 minutes.

Serves 4

Cook Time: 20 minutes

For the bread crumbs:

1 T olive oil

1 T butter

4 cloves garlic, chopped

3 slices old bread, run through the food processor

1 t Kosher salt

½ t pepper

1 T Pecorino Romano (optional)

For the chard:

1 T olive oil

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 shallot, sliced

1 t red pepper flakes

2 bunches Swiss chard, rinsed and roughly chopped

1 t Kosher salt

Zest of one lemon

Make the bread crumbs

In a medium pan, heat the oil and butter over medium low heat. Add the garlic and briefly saute, until soft, about one minute. Add the breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper. Continue to saute over medium heat until the bread is golden and crispy. Remove from heat and stir in Pecorino, if using. Set aside.

Make the chard

In a large pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the garlic, shallot, and red pepper flakes. Stir briefly until soft and fragrant. Add the Swiss chard. It will look like there’s too much volume but not to worry, it shrinks. Stir the mixture so the garlic and oil is evenly distributed throughout the chard. Also, the moisture from rinsing the chard will help to steam it a bit so don’t worry that it’s wet. Cover and cook for 5-8 minutes, checking to see when it turns wilted and shrinks by about half. Uncover and let some of the moisture evaporate. Add the salt and stir. Remove from heat, top with bread crumbs, and finish with lemon zest.

1 cup Medjool dates, pitted

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup shelled pistachios

½ t pink Himalayan salt

1 cup dark chocolate, around 72% cocoa is great

1 T coconut oil

Steps:

Add all the ingredients to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Blend until you’ve reached the texture of grainy playdoh. Mold mixture into 1-inch balls with your hands. Make the chocolate ganache by heating the chocolate and coconut oil in a double boiler over medium low heat. Take balls and submerge halfway in melted chocolate, removing with a fork so the excess chocolate drips off. Rest dipped balls on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Let cool in the refrigerator for at least one hour, until chocolate hardens.

Note: Soft dates will work best here. If you happen to have a drier pack of dates, soak them in very warm water for 5 minutes before draining and adding to the food processor.

