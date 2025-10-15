The Black Child Book Fair Tour comes Saturday to Dayton: How to go

Conceived by Darryl Harvey, the Black Child Book Fair debuted in Chicago in 2019. It has since appeared in more than 15 cities with plans to increase its imprint throughout the country and internationally.

Organizers are excited to host the fair in order to close the opportunity gap urban communities are facing.

“Anytime a child is able to increase their literary comprehension, it gives them a chance to not just survive but thrive,” said Robert Owens, community impact and engagement manager for Dayton Metro Library. “Unfortunately, sometimes, the world is set up with challenges and barriers in which some children are not always seen as successful.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

There is a purposeful push to change the narrative of books with Black boys as the main characters.

“We are promoting books with Black boys who are doing everyday things,” Owens explained. “Usually, unfortunately, when you hear about books with young Black boys there is often a bit of trauma attached to it or they have to be disciplined by learning some type of historical Black fact.”

By allowing more room for cultural awareness, Owens hopes to expand or change perspectives.

“Black boys swim — it’s not a myth," Owens said. “Black boys ride bikes. In spite of the time and climate we are in, it helps our minds and mental diets to promote the positive images that we see and, hopefully, get those images in front of young people who need to see them and have something to aspire to.”

Sponsored by the National Hook-Up of Black Women, the event will include children’s authors from across the country eager to share their empowering works ranging from poetry to dance to cooking.

“Bring your children and expose them to a world of books that reflect them as well as their ideals, philosophies, dreams, aspirations and successes,” Owens said. “It will be an amazing opportunity for community.”