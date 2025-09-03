Therapeutic Riding Institute expands programming

‘Horses have a remarkable ability to sense human emotions — a survival instinct for them that, in turn allows us to better understand our own feelings, be present and form genuine connections," said Executive Director Stephanie Llacuna.

In 2019 after more than 45 years of renting stalls and arena time, TRI was able to purchase its own 23-acre horse farm in Spring Valley.

Today TRI holds the distinction of being Dayton region’s only Premier Accredited Center of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH) and a 2024 recipient of the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Ethics.

The group’s newest initiative, EAGLE Express, takes its Eagle program on the road, bringing miniature horses and facilitators directly to schools, community centers and partner agencies. EAGLE is designed to support the social-emotional growth of at-risk youth.

“This mobile outreach removes transportation barriers, making equine-assisted mental wellness more accessible than ever,” said Llacuna.

Other programs offered at TRI include adaptive horseback riding where riding lessons are tailored to individuals with physical, cognitive, social emotional and behavioral disabilities and unmounted wellness programs targeted to teens and adults, and veterans as well as equine-assisted wellness retreats that focus on mindfulness, connection and well-being.

The horseback riding is led by PATH Int’l certified therapeutic riding instructors and the unmounted programs are facilities by licensed mental heather professionals, PATH specialists in mental health and certified peer recovery specialists.

Thanks to generous donors, Llacuna said the organization is able to offer services at a fraction of the cost or at no charge to those in need.

What it needs

Paper goods including toilet paper, paper towels and cups

Cleaning supplies such as Pine Sol, bleach, toilet cleaner, multi-surface cleaner, glass cleaner, Clorox wipes, Dawn dish soap

Office supplies including 8.5x11 computer paper, pens, blue folders, binders, laminating pouches, dry erase markers

Snacks for volunteers such as baked and regular potato chips and variety packs, fruit snacks, peanut butter crackers, snack-sized pretzels and popcorn.

Cat care items such as litter, food, flea and tick treatments and de-wormer

Equine fly repellent (new)

Pitchforks

Bags of Sweet PDZ Stall Refresher

Greenguard Equine Grazing Muzzles

Folding tables 8-foot (new or used)

Home Depot, Lowes or Tractor Supply gift cards as well as gas gift cards

Folding chairs

Cases of water

Plastic storage totes (large, lidded)

Brooms

Outdoor LED string lights

The Therapeutic Riding Institute is located at 3960 Middle Run Road in Spring Valley. It’s best to call first, but someone is usually there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive donations.

To arrange a time in advance contact Director of Development and Equine Operations Jessamyn Rice at JRice@Triohio.org

Other ways to help

TRI needs volunteers to assist with landscaping, farm maintenance, lesson, horse care, office administration. No horse experience necessary. For volunteer info: SSlepicka@triOhio.org

Monetary donations can be made at Triohio.org or mailed to the address above

Find more online at www.triohio.org.

