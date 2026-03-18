Things to do in Dayton this weekend: The Wizarding World of Waynesville, ‘The Glass Menagerie’ and more

Dayton Woman’s Club Early Bird Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 20 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21 at 225 N. Ludlow, Dayton. More info: Free market inside a Victorian-style mansion within downtown Dayton. There will be a variety of handcrafted items and homemade meals.

Vintage Garden Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 22 at 6282 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp. Delhi Flower and Garden Center will host a market featuring vintage and vintage-inspired items sold by local vendors.

The Wizarding World of Waynesville: Noon-8 p.m. March 21 in downtown Waynesville. Free event where downtown Waynesville will turn into a magical village inspired by Hogsmeade from the Harry Potter franchise. People are encouraged to dress in costume, and the iconic butterbeer drink will be available.

Champaign County Arts Council Wine and Art Festival: 1-6 p.m. March 21 at 384 Park Ave., Urbana. New festival featuring wines samples from a variety of local wineries. There will also be live entertainment, craft vendors and several food options. Those not participating in the wine tastings will receive free admission. Tickets are limited.

Beaver United Church of Christ Chicken and Noodle Fundraiser: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 21 at 1960 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Spring fundraiser for the Beaver United Church of Christ. For $20, guests can get a portion of chicken and noodles, two sides, a drink and dessert. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Coffee and Cheesecake Cinema: 2 p.m. March 22 at 50 W. Main St., Wilmington. The Murphy Theatre will show the 1967 film “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” as the first installment in a series highlighting thought-provoking movies. After the screening, there will be a discussion alongside cheesecake and coffee.

‘The Glass Menagerie’ at The Dayton Playhouse: 8 p.m. March 20-21 and 2 p.m. March 22 at 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton.

If you thought “The Glass Menagerie” had become stale over the past 80 years along comes the Dayton Playhouse’s anachronistic production which particularly finds insecure Laura Wingfield dancing to “Titanium” by Sia.

This pivotal sequence stresses director Matt Meier’s decision to reinterpret Tennessee Williams’ classic drama for contemporary audiences, particularly adding hits by current pop stars to fuel his chief desire to spotlight the poetic 1944 text from a 2026 queer perspective. Thankfully the dialogue and overall aesthetic is not hindered but merely reexamined by this approach.

Williams’ masterful exploration of desperation and dysfunction still packs an emotional punch due to the excellently cohesive work between Garrett Young (a wonderfully relatable, reflective Tom Wingfield) Cassandra Engber (an effectively damaged, destructive and delusional Amanda Wingfield), Heather Williams (heartbreaking as the aforementioned Laura) and Aaron Hill (radiating good-natured charm as Jim O’Connor). Rachel Robinson’s scenic design, Michael Lee’s lighting design and David Sherman’s sound design also evocatively elevates this unique presentation. (Russell Florence Jr.)

Discoball: An Evening with Tasting Colour: 6-10:30 p.m. March 21. Lord of the Rings-themed event at the Hidden Gem Music Club featuring a performance from local cover band Tasting Colour. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume.

Joe Waters at Mother Stewart’s Brewing: 7 p.m. March 21 at 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield. Described as “a Blues legend in the making,” award-winning artist Joe Waters is set to perform at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Saturday night.

St. Paddy’s Day 5K and 10K Race: 8 a.m. March 21 at 691 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn. A walking/running event at Fairborn Community Park with three courses to choose from—a 5K, a 10K and the family-friendly one mile fun run. The winner of each category will receive an award, and all participants will be given a medal. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with the races beginning at 8 a.m.

Salem Church Indoor Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21 at 6500 Southway Road, Clayton. Free Easter event featuring a bike giveaway, a VR truck game, face painting, food trucks and more. There will also be an Easter egg hunt for children in grade six or younger. Different age groups will hunt for eggs at different times, and there will be a sensory-friendly experience 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

John Bryan State Park Stargaze: 7:45 p.m. March 21 at 3790 Ohio 370, Yellow Springs. Free stargazing event to be held in the drive-in circle of John Bryan’s Day Lodge. Telescopes and binoculars will be available, but guests are encouraged to bring their own. If there is inclement weather, an astronomy presentation will be given inside the lodge.