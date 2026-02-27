‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ ‘The Price is Right Live,’ ‘1776′ among local shows to see in March

March 4-14 — Gem City Groundlings

Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning comedy concerns two sets of parents who vigorously collide when discussing a playground altercation between their sons.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. March 4-8 at The Lift, 114 South June Street and March 12-14 at Brick & Beam Event Center, 5571 Far Hills Ave., Dayton. For tickets and more information, visit gemcitygroundlings.com.

Drum Tao - The Best

March 6 — Victoria Theatre

This percussion extravaganza features energetic drumming paying homage to traditional Japanese customs while infused with theatrical flair. This new tour, titled “The Best,” also incorporates a variety of traditional Japanese instruments including flutes and harps alongside the massive taiko drums.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $48-$71. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche

March 7-8 — ACE Theatre Company

Andrew Hobgood and Evan Linder’s comedy, set in 1956, concerns the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein who are meeting for their annual quiche breakfast. As they await the announcement of the prize-winning quiche, atomic bomb sirens sound leaving them to question the future of their idyllic town and lifestyle.

How to go: 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 922 Valley Street, Dayton. Visit Facebook.com.

Uptown: A Celebration Of Motown & Soul

March 12 — Victoria Theatre

This R&B ensemble blends contemporary radio hits and classic Motown music.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $46-$70. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban In Concert

March 13-14 — Schuster Center

The third installment of the iconic tale will be accompanied by the music of a live symphony orchestra.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $68-$178. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

The Glass Menagerie

March 13-22 — Dayton Playhouse

Tennessee Williams’ legendary drama about the dysfunctional Wingfield family is a heartbreaking look at disillusionment and yearning.

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $18-$20. Call 937-424-8477 or visit daytonplayhouse.com.

Credit: Kyle Long Credit: Kyle Long

Anschel

March 15 — Dayton Art Institute

Dawson Hudson stars in Michael London’s one-person drama about survival during World War II centered on the journey of an 11-year-old Polish Jew who survived the Holocaust.

How to go: 2 p.m. in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium of the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton. Tickets are $7. Visit daytonartinstitute.org.

The Price is Right Live

March 15 — Schuster Center

The interactive stage version of “The Price is Right” will feature fun favorites such as Plinko and Cliffhangers with opportunities for contestants to spin the Big Wheel and win a fabulous Showcase.

How to go: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $52-$231. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Charlie Berens: The Lost & Found Tour

March 19 — Victoria Theatre

A comedian and podcaster best known for Midwestern-inspired sketch comedy videos, Berens is also The New York Times best-selling author of “The Midwest Survival Guide.”

How to go: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $55-$115. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Amélie the Musical

March 20 — Sinclair Community College

This whimsical adaptation of the 2001 romantic comedy concerns a young woman who sets out to better the lives of the eccentric neighbors and friends around her.

How to go: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, on Sinclair’s downtown Dayton campus, 444 W. Third St. Tickets are $15-$20. Visit www.sinclair.edu/tickets .

Tom Papa: Grateful Bread Tour

March 26 — Victoria Theatre

A stand-up comedian for more than 20 years, Papa is known for his podcast, “Breaking Bread With Tom Papa,” and daily Netflix radio show, “What A Joke With Papa And Fortune,” on SiriusXM.

How to go: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $47-$142. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Credit: SINCLAIR THEATRE Credit: SINCLAIR THEATRE

1776

March 26-April 5 — Wright State University

Composer Sherman Edwards and librettist Peter Stone’s Tony Award-winning musical will come alive reflecting a contemporary mindset as women portray America’s Founding Fathers.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State, 3640 Col Glenn. Hwy., Dayton. Tickets are $15-$25. Call 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu.

Stay Black And Die: A Worthy Offering

March 27-28 — PNC Arts Annex

This is an immersive experience offering “poignant snapshots from the life of a Black woman, tracing her journey from girlhood to adulthood as she reflects on what it means to navigate a shifting sense of identity while honoring the cultural legacy that shapes her.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $24. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Storm Large: Love, Lust & Rock ‘n’ Roll

March 28 — Schuster Center

A member of Pink Martini and a standout on “America’s Got Talent,” Storm will perform jazz, rock anthems, showstoppers and sultry originals backed by her band Le Bonheur. Selections will include songs by Cole Porter, Queen and Brandi Carlile.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $33.50-$63. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Singin’ in the Rain

Through March 29 — La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Gotta dance! Feel-good nostalgia is the main driver of La Comedia’s pleasant production of this timeless musical based on the iconic 1952 movie musical. Breezily staged and choreographed by La Comedia Artistic Director Chris Beiser with fantastic tap choreography by Allison Gabert, the show features standout work from Meredith Fox as Kathy Selden (her tender rendition of “You Are My Lucky Star” is sublime) and Parker Lewis as Cosmo Brown (bringing delightful energy to “Make ‘Em Laugh”). Ben Wambeke (Don Lockwood) is a more assured dancer than singer but his joyful commitment to the title number appeals as he gleefully splashes across Gabe Davidson’s set with umbrella in tow.

How to go: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Tickets are $40-$80. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.