Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Waynesville Street Fair, Luminary Walk and more

Winter Solstice Poetry Reading

When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5

Location: 405 Corry St., Yellowing Springs

Description: For over 10 years, Glenn Helen and the Tecumseh Land Trust have honored the Winter Solstice with a poetry reading event. While the official start of winter won’t occur until Dec. 21, the event is designed to help guests “be still for an evening as we enter the hustle and bustle of the holidays.” 12 poets will attend the ceremony, each reading pieces inspired by nature.

Mrs. Claus’ Coffee Crawl

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 6

Location: 102 W. High St., Springfield

Description: The Clark County Literacy Center will host its annual fundraiser, the Mrs. Claus Coffee Crawl, this weekend. Beginning at the organization’s new building, attendees will sample coffees and treats from various vendors as they walk to spots throughout the city. Mrs. Claus will also appear during the festivities.

A Rosewood Holiday Arts Festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 6

Location: 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering

Description: Children’s activities, art vendors and live performances will be offered at this year’s Rosewood Holiday Arts Festival. All proceeds will support the Kettering Parks Foundation.

Dayton Art Institute Art For All Days

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 6 and noon-5 p.m. Dec. 7

Location: 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Description: This weekend, the Dayton Art Institute will offer free attendance for all guests as part of their Art For All Days program.

Tippecanoe and Christmas Too: Historic Holiday Home Tour

When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 6

Location: Downtown Tipp City

Description: Nine homes, each decorated for the holiday season, will be highlighted during Tipp City’s upcoming Historic Holiday Home Tour. The event will also feature live music, plus stops at Frings and Bayliff as well as the Baltimore and Ohio Freight Station. Guests will check in at Mauk Cabinets by Design, located at 131 W. Main St.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghost of Christmas Eve

When: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6

Location: 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

Description: Known across the world for mixing hard rock and holiday hymns, the Trans Siberian Orchestra will perform two shows at Wright State University’s Nutter Center this weekend. This new production will include the group’s biggest seasonal hits as well as a salute to “Beethoven’s Last Night,” which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Huber Heights Community Holiday Event

When: 3-7 p.m. Dec. 6

Location: Downtown Huber Heights

Description: Huber Height’s annual holiday kick off event will begin with the Community Cares Holiday Parade at 3 p.m. Dec. 6. The route will start at the Huber Centre, traveling along Brandt Pike to Fishburg Road. After the parade, there will be games, rides, live music and hot chocolate at the Governance Center, located at 6151 Brandt Pike. At approximately 5:15 p.m., the city will host its annual tree lighting, followed by a drone show at 6 p.m.

Aullwood Winter Luminary Walk

When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 6

Location: 955 Aullwood Road, Dayton

Description: The paths throughout Aullwood Garden MetroPark will be decorated with holiday lights for a special event this Saturday. There will also be live music and refreshments during the evening. This event is weather-dependent.

Waynesville Street Faire

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7

Location: Waynesville Main Street Historic District

Description: Conducted several times throughout the year, the Waynesville Street Faire is a popular market event filled with vintage clothing, handmade gifts, antiques and more. Food trucks will also attend the festival, and children’s activities will be offered.

Creepy Christmas Shopping ‘Bizarre'

When: Noon-5 pm. Dec. 7

Location: 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: This weekend, Dayton’s small businesses will celebrate the darker side of the holiday season, hosting a market at The Brightside filled with “handcrafted curiosities, mystical wares, gothic décor and eerie treasures.” The vendor list for the event includes Clash Dayton, Skull 13, Grimm Goods, Althea’s Lair, The Owl’s Nest and more.