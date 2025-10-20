This 1800s Dayton-area home lost some of its historic details, and a local couple is bringing those back

Explore See photos of the South Park house

In 2019, the couple purchased the home on Hickory Street and moved in by March of 2020. When everything closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple began working from home, so they could easily go from their old house to the new house to start renovations.

The house was originally owned by their neighbors, and when they [neighbors] purchased it in 2000, it was a total teardown because the home was not in good shape. The home was a foreclosure, and Sarah Dugan said it was in a terrible state.

“So, no fireplaces, no fixtures, nothing,” she said. “It was just really bare. So our project has been to try to bring back some of those historic details, but do it in a way that makes sense with this house.”

Some of the projects they have worked on since moving in are replacing the original windows with Amish-made glass, rewiring the house, renovating both bathrooms, replacing flooring, installing bookshelves, restoring the front porch and installing fireplaces.

The home is about 2,400-square feet with nine rooms total. There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms, not including the Pittsburgh toilet in the basement. This is a standalone toilet that typically does not have any walls around. They are common in older homes in the basements.

The home was originally built in 1875. Sarah Dugan said that the family that built the home resided there until about 1950. Since the home lacked any original elements when they purchased it, the couple tries to reuse materials from other historic homes and buildings as much as possible.

“Also, just not [wanting] to waste things,” Riley Dugan said. “That’s very important to both of us. Not only conserving the past, but just conserving resources in general. It’s part of our sort of mindset.”

The Dugans’ backyard features reused painted kitty litter boxes for planters all along the deck. They have the original carriage house that they use as a garage, and they have a garden and grape vines. In past years, they’ve taken their grapes to Branch and Bone to be made into wine.

As with most historic homes, there are always ongoing projects. The Dugans’ future plans for renovations include restoring the two-story front porch, completing fireplace installation in the library, restoring the carriage house and refreshing some paint on the exterior trim.

The home is decorated in a modern style with lots of artwork from local artists. Sarah Dugan said that she would describe the couple’s style as “quirky,” but they still like modern touches and maybe a bit of the unusual at times. The house is full of interesting sculptures and paintings.

She is active in the local historic society. Sarah Dugan is the second vice president and social chair. She helps plan events and has even hosted the South Park Murder Mystery event in the home.

Riley Dugan has helped out in every production, including acting as the first event’s killer.

Overall, they love everything about their home and neighborhood, the couple said.

“There’s a lot of different people of all different ages and careers and economic backgrounds,” Riley Dugan said. “It’s a very diverse neighborhood … Just the location in terms of being able to walk everywhere, not only work for me … We can walk to the grocery store. We walk to restaurants. We can walk to bars, so it’s very convenient that way and that saves a lot of money.”

