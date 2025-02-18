Tom Hanks' connection to Wright State University

The actor first came to the college in 1978, where he performed in a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona.’
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough (from left), Wright State University's Head of Special Collections and Archives Dawne Dewey, Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks and Amanda Wright Lane, great- grandniece of the Wright brothers, view some of the Wright brothers artifacts in the Archive's Wright Brothers Collection, one of the most complete collections of Wright material in the world. Photo by Will Jones of Wright State University

Recently, Saturday Night Live hosted a special episode to celebrate its 50th anniversary with appearances some of its most famous previous cast members and celebrities, including Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell and more.

The episode also featured actor and producer Tom Hanks, who has appeared on Saturday Night Live numerous times, beginning in 1985, when the show was in its 11th season. During the 50th anniversary special, Hanks was featured in multiple sketches, including one mocking controversial jokes from the show’s past.

While known the world over for his numerous award-winning performances, Hanks has had a decades-long history with Dayton area college Wright State University, despite never being a student or faculty member.

Hanks first came to the college in 1978, where he performed in a production of Shakespeare’s “Two Gentlemen of Verona” as a part of the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival.

Tom Hanks appearing in an October 1978 Dayton Daily News article discussing the actor's role in a Wright State production of "Two Gentlemen of Verona."

Soon after, Hanks moved to New York and met W. Stuart McDowell while auditioning for a play. McDowell would later become chair of Wright State University’s theater department and reconnect with Hanks through a mutual colleague.

This led to the creation of the Tom Hanks Scholarship Fund in 2005, which provides funds for students in Wright State’s Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures department.

The Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures at Wright State University will be formally dedicated on Tuesday, April 19. The famous actor/director will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting. Submitted photo

In 2008, Hanks became a co-chair for the college’s “Rise. Shine. The Campaign,” which raised more than $167 million to fund new facilities and scholarships.

The success of the campaign allowed Wright State to invest nearly $30 million into its Creative Arts Center. As part of this expansion, the school opened the “Tom Hanks Center of Motion Pictures.”

The center’s 2016 opening was attended by Hanks, who gave a speech emphasizing the importance of the arts in education.

Tom Hanks' dedication speech for Wright State's motion pictures center

In 2020, during the Covid-19 Pandemic, Wright State University’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures was forced to host its graduation digitally.

However, Tom Hanks reached out and gave a digital commencement speech to the graduates, commending them for their hard work during the difficult time.

“The future is always uncertain,” said Hanks. “But we who celebrate what you have done, we who celebrate your achievements, we are certain of one thing on this day— you will not let us down."

Actor Tom Hanks holds up a piece of cut ribbon after participating in a ribbon cutting for the new Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures at Wright State University Tuesday. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

