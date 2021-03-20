Trailblazers unplugged yet connected

Outdoor programs

It all starts with a solid foundation.

Four different four-week foundational outdoor programs are held throughout the year to introduce students, from middle school to high school, to the great outdoors. Fresh air, physical activity, hands-on learning – not to mention new friendships – make for memorable outdoor experiences.

Each program has a unique theme and includes instruction as well as practical experiences. Participants can begin with any program in the series.

Winter – The Basics

Leave No Trace

Basic first aid awareness

Basic land navigation

Connectedness and mindfulness

Spring – Camping Essentials

Leave No Trace

Gear and campsites

Campfire building

Camping extras

Summer – Our Planet: Conservation

Leave No Trace

Trail clean day

Our planet (naturalist)

River sweep day

Fall – The Backcountry

Leave No Trace

Backpacking

Primitive camping

Know way out

Fresh air and friendship are part of Trailblazing Hope Outdoors. CONTRIBUTED

Adventure experiences

Upon completion of a four-week outdoor program, participants can take part in an adventure experience. Adventures take place on land or on water, on two legs or two wheels, as they include orienteering, rock wall climbing, kayaking, rappelling, ropes courses, mountain biking and backpacking.

Close to 70 trailblazers have already completed one of the four-week outdoor programs and are ready for an adventure. Trailblazing Hope Outdoors partners with local organizations like the Miami Valley Orienteering Club and Five Rivers MetroParks to create engaging educational experiences.

“We want to provide an introduction, plant a seed, and expose them to the things they can do outdoors,” Slider said.

Trailblazing Hope Outdoors strives to create lifelong nature lovers. CONTRIBUTED

Trailblazing Hope Outdoors spring program

What: Camping essentials program will cover the basics of preparing and planning for a camping trip.

Who: Students in grades 6-12, participants must be able to hike at a slow-to-moderate pace for 2-3 miles

When: Wednesday program – April 7, 14, 21, 28 from 4-6 p.m.; Friday program – April 9, 16, 23, 30 from 4-6 p.m.

Schedule: Week 1 – Leave No Trace; Week 2 – Campfire setup and gear; Week 3 – Campfire building and techniques; Week 4 – Camping extras

Where: Various Greene County Parks & Trails locations

Cost: Free (recommended donation $25)

More: Visit www.trailblazinghope.com for additional information. COVID-19 precautions will be adhered to.

